Segall Bryant & Hamill Names Director of ESG Research

Mr. Rajagopal, who has 30 years of investment experience, will continue in his role as Director of the firm's All Cap strategies and co-portfolio manager for the firm's Workplace Equality strategy, which launched in 1998* and invests in companies doing business in the U.S. with progressive workplace policies that treat all employees equally—regardless of sexual orientation, gender, ethnicity, religion, and other preferences.

"We believe the integration of ESG factors into investment analysis and portfolio construction can be valuable in identifying attractive long-term investment opportunities," said Philip Hildebrandt, CEO. "I am confident that Suresh's extensive investment experience and understanding of ESG will allow him to be successful in this role for the ultimate benefit of our clients."

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had over $21 billion** in assets under management/assets under advisement as of September 30, 2020. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional, advisor and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives.

SBH is a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Signing the internationally recognized PRI shows the firm's commitment to responsible investment within a global community, seeking companies that exhibit positive stewardship in their environmental, social, and corporate governance practices.

For more information, please visit www.sbhic.com.

*Segall Bryant & Hamill acquired Denver Investments in May 2018. The Workplace Equality strategy incepted at Denver Investments in 1998.

**Model UMA ­assets of approximately $148 million are included in the AUA portion of the AUM/AUA total as of September 30, 2020.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

