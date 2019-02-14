SEI Adds $1.1 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Fourth-Quarter 2018

OAKS, Pa., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) reported continued growth in its institutional outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) business with the addition of nine clients and $1.1 billion in new global institutional assets during fourth-quarter 2018. Guide Dogs for the Blind, Pine Crest School and The Jerusalem Foundation, Inc. are among SEI's institutional clients added in the fourth-quarter 2018.

"We have been providing OCIO services since 1992. Over that time, we have successfully scaled our infrastructure and resources, gained extensive experience helping clients through a variety of market cycles, and leveraged our learnings across all of our clients," said Paul Klauder, Executive Vice President of SEI and Head of SEI's Institutional Group. "We believe we are well positioned as an industry leader in the OCIO market and will continue to grow this business by providing superior service and solutions to our clients."

SEI continues to see significant client growth among non-profit organizations and has a dedicated practice toward servicing these clients. Over the past 36 months, the company's OCIO business has added 34 new non-profit clients and over $5.1 billion in new non-profit assets worldwide*. SEI's non-profit OCIO business now consists of 185 clients and over $25 billion in assets under management.

"The non-profit sector is currently the most active market in terms of widespread adoption of an outsourced or discretionary approach for investment management," said Michael Cagnina, Vice President and Managing Director of SEI's Institutional Group. "The increased interest in the non-profit sector, combined with the ongoing adoption by retirement plan sponsors and healthcare organizations, has led to a significant level of interest in this model among institutional investors."

The overall growth in the SEI's OCIO client base is attributed to the continued adoption of this investment management model by non-profits, retirement plan sponsors and healthcare organizations. SEI now provides OCIO services to more than 480 clients worldwide and manages more than $84 billion in assets**.

*From Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2018

**As of Dec. 31, 2018

About SEI's Institutional Group SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 480 clients in 12 countries, as of Dec. 31, 2018. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $884 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $307 billion in assets under management and $573 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Frank Wilkinson Sam Reinhardt SEI Prosek Partners +1 610-676-1483 +1 646-494-7609 fwilkinson@seic.com sreinhardt@prosek.com

SOURCE SEI

Related Links

http://www.seic.com

