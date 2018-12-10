SEI Declares Dividend of $0.33 Per Share and Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.33 (thirty-three cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 27, 2018, with a payment date of Jan. 8, 2019.

The board also announced an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $268 million. Since the beginning of calendar year 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares at a cost of approximately $352.4 million.

