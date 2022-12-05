SEI Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on Dec. 5, 2022 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.43 (forty-three cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 19, 2022, with a payment date of January 5, 2023. 

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

