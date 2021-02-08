SEI Expands Strategic Partnership with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges

OAKS, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC), a leading provider of outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership to the Sustaining Champion level with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB). The two organizations have also agreed to produce and release a joint study this year that will be designed to provide valuable investment and governance-related research to the higher education boards that make up AGB's membership. SEI has been a strategic partner with AGB since 2013.

"SEI's ongoing commitment to supporting our higher education clients by best understanding their needs and challenges remains a priority, and our strategic partnership with AGB is a validation of that," said Roger Messina, Managing Director of SEI's North American Institutional Client Service Team. "We look forward to continuing to support AGB's mission in helping boards maximize their governance practices and being the most effective stewards possible."

SEI's expanded strategic partnership with AGB comes at a time of significant change for the higher education sector, where clients and members can benefit from access to an expanded network of industry experts and resources.

AGB is an organization that aims to strengthen higher education governing boards and the strategic roles they serve within their institutions and foundations. The organization consists of 40,000 members, representing more than 2,000 institution, system and foundation boards.

SEI provides investment management services to more than 460 global institutional investors, including over 175 nonprofit organizations, representing $32 billion in assets.* SEI works with more than 40 higher education institutions in managing their endowments.*

"AGB is focused on empowering board members to serve as strategic thought partners with leaders of institutions and foundations, and our strategic partnership with SEI serves as a force multiplier to inform our members to make better, more well-informed decisions," said Henry Stoever, President and CEO of AGB. "We sincerely appreciate SEI's strategic partnership with AGB to help board members oversee student success and long-term institutional and foundation vitality."

*As of Dec. 31, 2020

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group provides institutional investors with outsourced investment management services and custom platforms to support insourced investment staff. SEI is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced or OCIO investment management services to the institutional marketplace and recently has launched its Enhanced CIO services globally to institutional investors that desire to have internal resources. The company delivers these integrated solutions to more than 460 clients in 12 countries, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of endowments, foundations, retirement plans and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.





About AGB

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) is the premier membership organization that strengthens higher education governing boards and the strategic roles they serve within their organizations. Through AGB's vast library of resources, educational events, and consulting services, and with 100 years of experience, 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions, systems, and foundations are empowered to navigate complex issues, implement leading practices, streamline operations, and govern with confidence. AGB is the trusted resource for board members, chief executives, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership.

AGB is not affiliated with SEI or its subsidiaries.

