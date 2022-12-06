SEI Group Announces Acquisition of Quality Insulation & Roofing, Finish Line Supply, Inc. and Affordable Energy Services, LLC

DORAVILLE, Ga., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), is pleased to announce its acquisitions of Insulation & Fireplace Services, LLC d/b/a Quality Insulation & Roofing and its affiliates ("Quality"), Finish Line Supply, Inc. ("FLS") and Affordable Energy Services, LLC ("AES").

Quality, based in Conroe, Texas with additional operations in Plano, Fort Worth and San Marcos, Texas, is a leading installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation in new multi-family and single-family residential and light commercial applications throughout Central and South Texas. Quality prides itself on delivering high-quality energy efficient insulation products, with a focus on superior customer service. Through its affiliates, Quality also manufactures and sells equipment used in the installation of fiberglass blown insulation and offers residential roof replacement services.

FLS, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a leading installer of residential and commercial specialty products, including shelving, mirrors, shower doors and enclosures and door and bath hardware throughout the Research Triangle region.

AES, based in Richlands, North Carolina, installs fiberglass insulation and cellulose insulation along with other products and services. AES is a leading provider of home energy conservation solutions in eastern and southeastern North Carolina.

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has acquired a total of nine businesses, adding seventeen locations. Now with a total of twenty-seven branches across nine states, SEI serves many of the fastest growing metro areas in the U.S. Including its recent acquisitions, SEI expects to generate over $350 million in annual revenue in 2022.

"We are excited to bring Quality, FLS and AES into the SEI family and have been impressed with the commitment to high-quality service by each team." said Joe Carrington, CEO of SEI. "The acquisitions expand and deepen our presence in key markets and further establish SEI as a national leader in the insulation and specialty products end-markets."

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products in the single-family and multi-family residential and light commercial markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to SEI's customers including custom and national homebuilders. For additional information, please email [email protected].

SOURCE SEI Group