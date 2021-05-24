SEI Group Announces Acquisition of Tailored Foam of Florida

DORAVILLE, Ga., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tailored Foam of Florida, Inc. ("Tailored Foam" or the "Company") in Sanford, Florida.

Founded in 1986 by Robert Sander and his two sons, Jason and Scott Sander, Tailored Foam is one of North America's largest foam insulation contractors, having completed over 50,000 foam insulation projects over the last 35 years. Tailored Foam is the exclusive distributor and installation contractor for Core-Fill 500™ masonry foam insulation across Florida and South Georgia and is also a certified installation contractor for Icynene® spray foam insulation. The Company is currently led by Jason and Scott Sander, who will both continue in their current roles. The rest of the Tailored Foam team is also joining SEI and will continue to provide the high level of service, products, and attention to building strong relationships, that their customers have come to expect.

"We are thrilled to join the SEI family and are particularly excited to expand our product offering to better serve our customers. By leveraging SEI's deep expertise with fiberglass insulation installation alongside our existing spray foam offerings, we can now provide a full suite of insulation products to meet all of our customers' needs," says Jason Sander.

"SEI is excited to partner with Tailored Foam to enhance our spray foam offerings and increase our exposure to the light commercial and public infrastructure markets. Tailored Foam's upstanding reputation, deep seeded relationships and complementary footprint across Florida and Southern Georgia, will allow for tremendous opportunities to accelerate the growth of both businesses" says Joe Carrington, CEO of SEI.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., distributes and installs insulation and specialty building products in the single-family and multi-family residential markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to SEI's customers including custom and national homebuilders throughout the Southeast. For additional information, please email [email protected].

