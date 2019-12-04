SEI Renews Strategic Partnership with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC), a leading provider of outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), an organization centered on governance in higher education. AGB's membership boasts 1,300 boards, representing nearly 2,000 universities and institutionally-related foundations.

Working with AGB provides SEI the opportunity to share thought leadership surrounding the latest trends and challenges board members face related to the investment management of their endowments. Through this strategic partnership, SEI also maintains involvement in various educational forums throughout the year, including participation at AGB's Annual Foundation Leadership Forum.

"Trustees overseeing college and university endowments continue to be challenged as their institutions face a complex financial environment, and we are focused on helping them address these issues," said Frank Wilkinson, Managing Director of North American Marketing for SEI's Institutional Group. "AGB has proven to be a great strategic partner for us through the years, and we embrace the opportunity to continue the advancement of trusteeship in the higher education sector."

For more than 25 years, SEI has provided an OCIO solution for nonprofit institutions, currently working with 185 nonprofit clients that represent $28.3 billion in assets.* Of these clients, nearly 40 are colleges and universities, with Drury University, Idaho State University, University of North Alabama, University of Redlands and University of the Arts among the new higher education institutions added since 2018.

*as of Sept. 30, 2019

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 475 clients in 12 countries, as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfil their due

diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit

plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For

more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of

investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $662 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.



About AGB

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) is the premier organization centered on governance in higher education, an indispensable partner for more than 1,300 institutional member boards representing 40,000 volunteer trustees, chief executives, organizational staff, policy makers, and other key industry leaders. For nearly a century, AGB has advanced the theory and practice of America's unique form of higher education governance as a leading voice, trusted advisor, and effective advocate, helping boards to explore and engage with solutions for their emerging and evergreen governance needs and questions. AGB is not affiliated with SEI or its subsidiaries.

