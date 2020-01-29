SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to $0.73 in fourth-quarter 2018.

(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,





For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,







2019

2018

%

2019

2018

%

























Revenues

$423,225



$405,057



4%

$1,649,885



$1,624,167



2% Net income

128,737



116,034



11%

501,426



505,868



(1)% Diluted earnings per share

$0.84



$0.73



15%

$3.24



$3.14



3%

"Our financial results for 2019 reflect steady success in growing our profits. While we continue to execute our long-term strategy, turning headwinds into tailwinds, we are leveraging all of our assets through our One SEI approach," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"The wealth and investment industries are dynamic. We believe our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. The investments we make and our success in 2019 situate us well for the future."

Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,





For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,







2019

2018

%

2019

2018

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$118,675



$121,358



(2)%

$470,276



$483,097



(3)% Expenses

113,596



114,379



(1)%

443,136



457,894



(3)% Operating Profit

5,079



6,979



(27)%

27,140



25,203



8% Operating Margin

4 %

6 %





6 %

5 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

105,862



97,457



9%

403,778



399,089



1% Expenses

53,939



53,647



1%

208,508



212,439



(2)% Operating Profit

51,923



43,810



19%

195,270



186,650



5% Operating Margin

49 %

45 %





48 %

47 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

80,503



80,908



(1)%

322,062



333,299



(3)% Expenses

38,554



40,919



(6)%

153,937



163,536



(6)% Operating Profit

41,949



39,989



5%

168,125



169,763



(1)% Operating Margin

52 %

49 %





52 %

51 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

114,759



102,380



12%

440,796



398,076



11% Expenses

72,698



67,738



7%

282,024



259,693



9% Operating Profit

42,061



34,642



21%

158,772



138,383



15% Operating Margin

37 %

34 %





36 %

35 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

3,426



2,954



16%

12,973



10,606



22% Expenses

8,997



6,164



46%

29,660



22,971



29% Operating Loss

(5,571)



(3,210)



NM

(16,687)



(12,365)



NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$423,225



$405,057



4%

$1,649,885



$1,624,167



2% Expenses

287,784



282,847



2%

1,117,265



1,116,533



—% Corporate Overhead Expenses

19,351



19,248



1%

72,196



65,646



10% Income from Operations

$116,090



$102,962



13%

$460,424



$441,988



4%

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.

Our average assets under administration increased $88.8 billion , or 15%, to $671.5 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $582.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 15%, to in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $20.8 billion , or 10%, to $239.2 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $218.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 10%, to in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $26.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $17.5 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2019, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $87.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $62.5 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2019, sales events, net of client losses, totaled and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Our earnings from LSV increased by $2.7 million , or 8%, to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to $36.4 million in fourth-quarter 2018. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. The increase was partially offset by negative cash flows from existing clients, client losses and reduced performance fees earned by LSV.

, or 8%, to in fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to in fourth-quarter 2018. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. The increase was partially offset by negative cash flows from existing clients, client losses and reduced performance fees earned by LSV. We capitalized $7.1 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in fourth-quarter 2019.

of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was in fourth-quarter 2019. Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2018 and $3.6 million as compared to third-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. The sequential increase in expense from third-quarter 2019 represents a $0.02 diluted earnings per share impact. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2020 to be approximately $30.1 million as compared to $24.6 million during 2019 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2019 that carry a higher per share cost valuation.

as compared to fourth-quarter 2018 and as compared to third-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. The sequential increase in expense from third-quarter 2019 represents a diluted earnings per share impact. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2020 to be approximately as compared to during 2019 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2019 that carry a higher per share cost valuation. Our operating expenses increased $11.5 million during fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to third-quarter 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in stock-based compensation expense, increased direct costs related to increased revenues, and year-end processing costs.

during fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to third-quarter 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in stock-based compensation expense, increased direct costs related to increased revenues, and year-end processing costs. Our effective tax rates were 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019 and 19.2% in fourth-quarter 2018.

We repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock for $81.2 million during the fourth-quarter 2019. For the year ended 2019, we repurchased 6.2 million shares of our common stock for $348.3 million .

Earnings Conference Call

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $352 billion in assets under management and $683 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,

the growth and momentum of our businesses,

the degree to which our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities,

the degree to which our investments will position us to take advantage of market opportunities,

whether our current initiatives will create growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value, and

whether we are positioned well for the future.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$337,232



$314,685



$1,307,044



$1,270,180

Information processing and software servicing fees

85,993



90,372



342,841



353,987



















Total revenues

423,225



405,057



1,649,885



1,624,167



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

46,458



44,798



181,418



180,488

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,274



7,987



29,993



32,449

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

131,004



132,126



517,917



511,258

Stock-based compensation

9,027



7,409



24,582



23,805

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

50,235



49,956



194,560



200,862

Data processing and computer related

22,544



21,312



88,058



84,790

Facilities, supplies and other costs

20,307



18,755



72,078



70,840

Amortization

13,012



12,475



51,419



48,895

Depreciation

7,274



7,277



29,436



28,792



















Total expenses

307,135



302,095



1,189,461



1,182,179



















Income from operations

116,090



102,962



460,424



441,988



















Net gain (loss) on investments

1,053



135



3,174



(325)

Interest and dividend income

3,845



4,251



16,582



13,397

Interest expense

(153)



(134)



(630)



(645)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

39,133



36,385



151,891



159,791



















Income before income taxes

159,968



143,599



631,441



614,206



















Income taxes

31,231



27,565



130,015



108,338



















Net income

$128,737



$116,034



$501,426



$505,868



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.86



$0.75



$3.31



$3.23



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

150,131



155,057



151,540



156,579



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.84



$0.73



$3.24



$3.14



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

153,672



158,770



154,901



161,232



















Dividends declared per common share

$0.35



$0.33



$0.68



$0.63



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$841,446



$754,525

Restricted cash

3,101



3,514

Receivables from investment products

54,165



49,869

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,201 and $718

340,358



315,336

Securities owned

33,486



30,892

Other current assets

32,289



36,676

Total Current Assets

1,304,845



1,190,812











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $353,453 and $338,206

160,859



145,863

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

42,789



—

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $442,677 and $395,171

296,068



309,500

Investments Available for Sale

116,917



111,901

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,988



4,887

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

67,413



52,342

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,773 and $5,090

27,987



31,670

Deferred Contract Costs

30,991



24,007

Deferred Income Taxes

2,822



2,042

Other Assets, net

30,202



34,155

Total Assets

$2,151,370



$1,971,668











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$4,423



$10,920

Accrued liabilities

272,801



279,634

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

9,156



—

Deferred revenue

7,185



5,154

Total Current Liabilities

293,565



295,708











Long-term Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

55,722



57,795

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

38,450



—

Other Long-term Liabilities

24,052



24,215

Total Liabilities

412,592



378,521











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 149,745 and 153,634 shares issued and outstanding

1,497



1,536

Capital in excess of par value

1,158,900



1,106,641

Retained earnings

601,885



517,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(23,504)



(33,000)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,738,778



1,593,147

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,151,370



$1,971,668



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,



2018

2019

2019

2019

2019 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$20,453



$22,369



$22,563



$22,580



$23,851

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds

3,633



3,753



3,322



3,695



3,405

Total assets under management

$24,090



$26,126



$25,889



$26,279



$27,260

Client assets under administration

20,226



22,886



23,387



23,985



25,801

Total assets

$44,316



$49,012



$49,276



$50,264



$53,061























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$55,395



$61,277



$64,591



$65,059



$67,895

Collective trust fund programs

7



5



6



4



4

Liquidity funds

5,948



4,362



2,618



2,673



2,887

Total assets under management

$61,350



$65,644



$67,215



$67,736



$70,786























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$78,765



$82,578



$82,335



$82,659



$84,291

Collective trust fund programs

79



79



78



81



83

Liquidity funds

2,234



2,529



2,173



2,290



1,746

Total assets under management

$81,078



$85,186



$84,586



$85,030



$86,120

Client assets under advisement

3,359



3,694



3,598



4,467



3,948

Total assets

$84,437



$88,880



$88,184



$89,497



$90,068























Investment Managers:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$89



$—



$—



$—



$—

Collective trust fund programs

42,804



49,232



51,838



53,169



58,070

Liquidity funds

336



704



472



477



479

Total assets under management

$43,229



$49,936



$52,310



$53,646



$58,549

Client assets under administration (A)

552,318



585,997



607,086



637,986



657,541

Total assets

$595,547



$635,933



$659,396



$691,632



$716,090























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,257



$1,466



$1,566



$1,621



$1,688

Liquidity funds

189



218



141



132



158

Total assets under management

$1,446



$1,684



$1,707



$1,753



$1,846

Client assets under advisement

687



729



887



825



1,343

Total assets

$2,133



$2,413



$2,594



$2,578



$3,189























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$96,114



$103,163



$103,575



$100,295



$107,476























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$252,073



$270,853



$274,630



$272,214



$285,201

Collective trust fund programs

42,894



49,320



51,926



53,258



58,161

Liquidity funds

12,340



11,566



8,726



9,267



8,675

Total assets under management

$307,307



$331,739



$335,282



$334,739



$352,037

Client assets under advisement

4,046



4,423



4,485



5,292



5,291

Client assets under administration (D)

572,544



608,883



630,473



661,971



683,342

Total assets

$883,897



$945,045



$970,240



$1,002,002



$1,040,670







(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.8 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.5 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2019). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2019. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.



2018

2019

2019

2019

2019 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$21,383



$21,831



$22,088



$22,432



$23,106

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds

3,265



3,706



3,388



3,625



3,581

Total assets under management

$24,652



$25,541



$25,480



$26,061



$26,691

Client assets under administration

21,608



22,098



23,124



23,717



24,930

Total assets

$46,260



$47,639



$48,604



$49,778



$51,621























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$59,954



$58,732



$62,419



$64,761



$66,371

Collective trust fund programs

4



5



6



5



4

Liquidity funds

3,452



5,298



3,465



2,580



2,673

Total assets under management

$63,410



$64,035



$65,890



$67,346



$69,048























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$81,833



$81,725



$82,597



$82,398



$83,304

Collective trust fund programs

75



79



78



80



82

Liquidity funds

2,449



2,375



2,342



2,287



2,106

Total assets under management

$84,357



$84,179



$85,017



$84,765



$85,492

Client assets under advisement

3,566



3,494



3,641



3,797



4,106

Total assets

$87,923



$87,673



$88,658



$88,562



$89,598























Investment Managers:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$96



$—



$—



$—



$—

Collective trust fund programs

44,009



47,322



50,108



52,587



55,499

Liquidity funds

480



559



497



460



642

Total assets under management

$44,585



$47,881



$50,605



$53,047



$56,141

Client assets under administration (A)

561,043



572,065



600,509



630,328



646,592

Total assets

$605,628



$619,946



$651,114



$683,375



$702,733























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,198



$1,394



$1,436



$1,609



$1,649

Liquidity funds

179



202



178



142



145

Total assets under management

$1,377



$1,596



$1,614



$1,751



$1,794

Client assets under advisement

958



708



917



842



1,044

Total assets

$2,335



$2,304



$2,531



$2,593



$2,838























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$99,791



$104,517



$102,919



$100,094



$104,814























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$264,255



$268,199



$271,459



$271,294



$279,244

Collective trust fund programs

44,092



47,410



50,196



52,676



55,589

Liquidity funds

9,825



12,140



9,870



9,094



9,147

Total assets under management

$318,172



$327,749



$331,525



$333,064



$343,980

Client assets under advisement

4,524



4,202



4,558



4,639



5,150

Client assets under administration (D)

582,651



594,163



623,633



654,045



671,522

Total assets

$905,347



$926,114



$959,716



$991,748



$1,020,652







(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2019 include $50.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2019. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2019. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2019 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

