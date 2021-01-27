SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020 compared to $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,





For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,







2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

























Revenues

$443,723



$423,225



5%

$1,684,058



$1,649,885



2% Net income

125,882



128,737



(2)%

447,286



501,426



(11)% Diluted earnings per share

$0.86



$0.84



2%

$3.00



$3.24



(7)%

"Our financial results for 2020 reflect steady recovery from the pandemic's impact on the markets we serve. The health and safety of our workforce continue to be a priority, and I want to thank all of our employees and the firms that support us for helping us stay safe and thrive," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We're living and operating in extraordinary times, but we are unwavering in our focus on executing our long-term strategy to be the provider of choice in the wealth and investment management markets. We believe we have made significant progress on our One SEI approach, making all of our assets available to all of our markets, delivering new, dynamic solutions and creating new opportunities. Our solutions, backed by our talented workforce, are what uniquely position us to capture growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. Despite 2020's challenging environment, our investments and success in adding new clients and building our backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future."

Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,





For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,







2020

2019

%

2020

2019

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$119,654



$118,675



1%

$455,393



$470,276



(3)% Expenses

115,039



113,596



1%

446,481



443,136



1% Operating Profit

4,615



5,079



(9)%

8,912



27,140



(67)% Operating Margin

4 %

4 %





2 %

6 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

108,346



105,862



2%

407,564



403,778



1% Expenses

51,813



53,939



(4)%

205,913



208,508



(1)% Operating Profit

56,533



51,923



9%

201,651



195,270



3% Operating Margin

52 %

49 %





49 %

48 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

82,318



80,503



2%

317,627



322,062



(1)% Expenses

36,893



38,554



(4)%

149,909



153,937



(3)% Operating Profit

45,425



41,949



8%

167,718



168,125



—% Operating Margin

55 %

52 %





53 %

52 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

129,647



114,759



13%

489,462



440,796



11% Expenses

80,204



72,698



10%

308,999



282,024



10% Operating Profit

49,443



42,061



18%

180,463



158,772



14% Operating Margin

38 %

37 %





37 %

36 %





























Investments in New

Businesses:























Revenues

3,758



3,426



10%

14,012



12,973



8% Expenses

15,180



8,997



69%

52,871



29,660



78% Operating Loss

(11,422)



(5,571)



NM

(38,859)



(16,687)



NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$443,723



$423,225



5%

$1,684,058



$1,649,885



2% Expenses

299,129



287,784



4%

1,164,173



1,117,265



4% Corporate Overhead Expenses

20,584



19,351



6%

73,998



72,196



2% Income from Operations

$124,010



$116,090



7%

$445,887



$460,424



(3)%

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:

Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $8.8 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $4.9 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2020, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $94.0 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $68.6 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2020, sales events, net of client losses, totaled and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.

Our average assets under administration increased $108.2 billion , or 16%, to $779.7 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $671.5 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 16%, to in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $21.2 billion , or 9%, to $260.4 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $239.2 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 9%, to in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our earnings from LSV decreased by $8.5 million , or 22%, to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020 as compared to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower assets under management from market depreciation, negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses. LSV's revenues were $102.1 million in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $126.5 million during the fourth-quarter of 2019.

, or 22%, to in fourth-quarter 2020 as compared to in fourth-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower assets under management from market depreciation, negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses. LSV's revenues were in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to during the fourth-quarter of 2019. Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2020 decreased $2.5 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2021 to be approximately $42.7 million as compared to $27.0 million during 2020 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2020 net of awards granted in the prior year.

as compared to fourth-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2021 to be approximately as compared to during 2020 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2020 net of awards granted in the prior year. We capitalized $5.5 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2020, which includes $5.0 million for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to capitalized software was $12.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020.

of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2020, which includes for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to capitalized software was in fourth-quarter 2020. Our effective tax rates were 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020 and 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019.

We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $99.1 million during the fourth-quarter 2020 at an average price of $54.36 per share. For the year ended 2020, we repurchased 8.0 million shares of our common stock for $424.7 million at an average price of $53.04 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 27, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5584674.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains, and the comments we expect to deliver during the earnings call referenced above will contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements in today's release include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,

the rebound of our business,

our strategic priorities and the degree to which we will execute on them,

whether our solutions position us to capture growth opportunities or will lead to increased shareholder value, and

whether our investments and new clients and backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,

the timing and success of client implementations and conversions,

our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,

our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,

the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,

the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,

the strength of our pipelines,

how we will manage our expenses,

the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and

the success of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$353,610



$337,232



$1,345,649



$1,307,044

Information processing and software servicing fees

90,113



85,993



338,409



342,841



















Total revenues

443,723



423,225



1,684,058



1,649,885



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

46,973



46,458



181,618



181,418

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,109



7,274



28,937



29,993

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

135,902



131,004



527,509



517,917

Stock-based compensation

6,556



9,027



27,014



24,582

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

59,566



50,235



227,916



194,560

Data processing and computer related

24,681



22,544



96,328



88,058

Facilities, supplies and other costs

17,467



20,307



64,915



72,078

Amortization

13,558



13,012



52,975



51,419

Depreciation

7,901



7,274



30,959



29,436



















Total expenses

319,713



307,135



1,238,171



1,189,461



















Income from operations

124,010



116,090



445,887



460,424



















Net gain (loss) on investments

1,024



1,053



(286)



3,174

Interest and dividend income

986



3,845



6,568



16,582

Interest expense

(153)



(153)



(609)



(630)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

30,646



39,133



117,134



151,891



















Income before income taxes

156,513



159,968



568,694



631,441



















Income taxes

30,631



31,231



121,408



130,015



















Net income

$125,882



$128,737



$447,286



$501,426



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.87



$0.86



$3.05



$3.31



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

144,077



150,131



146,709



151,540



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.86



$0.84



$3.00



$3.24



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

146,140



153,672



149,003



154,901



















Dividends declared per common share

$0.37



$0.35



$0.72



$0.68



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2020

2019 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$784,626



$841,446

Restricted cash

3,101



3,101

Receivables from investment products

55,271



54,165

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,100 and $1,201

385,219



340,358

Securities owned

34,064



33,486

Other current assets

38,696



32,289

Total Current Assets

1,300,977



1,304,845











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $378,639 and $353,453

189,052



160,859

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

38,397



42,789

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $491,739 and $442,677

270,977



296,068

Investments Available for Sale

105,419



116,917

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,166



5,988

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

98,433



67,413

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,456 and $8,773

24,304



27,987

Deferred Contract Costs

33,781



30,991

Deferred Income Taxes

2,972



2,822

Other Assets, net

32,289



30,202

Total Assets

$2,167,256



$2,151,370











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$7,766



$4,423

Accrued liabilities

299,845



272,801

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

8,579



9,156

Deferred revenue

1,085



7,185

Total Current Liabilities

317,275



293,565











Long-term Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

55,159



55,722

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

34,058



38,450

Other Long-term Liabilities

20,054



24,052

Total Liabilities

427,349



412,592











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 143,396 and 149,745

shares issued and outstanding

1,434



1,497

Capital in excess of par value

1,190,001



1,158,900

Retained earnings

565,270



601,885

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(16,798)



(23,504)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,739,907



1,738,778

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,167,256



$2,151,370



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)

























Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2020

2020

2020

2020 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,851



$21,160



$22,974



$23,499



$25,498

Collective trust fund programs

4



5



5



6



6

Liquidity funds

3,405



4,143



4,291



3,718



3,778

Total assets under management

$27,260



$25,308



$27,270



$27,223



$29,282

Client assets under administration

25,801



21,497



23,903



24,174



26,346

Total assets

$53,061



$46,805



$51,173



$51,397



$55,628























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$67,895



$54,856



$59,958



$65,581



$71,247

Collective trust fund programs

4



2



3



3



1

Liquidity funds

2,887



5,969



6,648



3,866



3,832

Total assets under management

$70,786



$60,827



$66,609



$69,450



$75,080























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$84,291



$72,399



$80,257



$83,846



$90,869

Collective trust fund programs

83



94



103



101



98

Liquidity funds

1,746



3,672



1,924



2,096



2,128

Total assets under management

$86,120



$76,165



$82,284



$86,043



$93,095

Client assets under advisement

3,948



3,406



3,326



3,618



4,063

Total assets

$90,068



$79,571



$85,610



$89,661



$97,158























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

$ 58,070



$ 48,226



$ 58,178



$ 63,277



$ 75,214

Liquidity funds

479



392



664



389



424

Total assets under management

$58,549



$48,618



$58,842



$63,666



$75,638

Client assets under administration (A)

657,541



610,794



668,611



730,369



760,397

Total assets

$716,090



$659,412



$727,453



$794,035



$836,035























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,688



$1,484



$1,498



$1,572



$1,711

Liquidity funds

158



152



194



169



162

Total assets under management

$1,846



$1,636



$1,692



$1,741



$1,873

Client assets under advisement

1,343



1,056



1,193



1,179



1,299

Total assets

$3,189



$2,692



$2,885



$2,920



$3,172























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$107,476



$70,851



$81,134



$82,051



$93,692























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$285,201



$220,750



$245,821



$256,549



$283,017

Collective trust fund programs

58,161



48,327



58,289



63,387



75,319

Liquidity funds

8,675



14,328



13,721



10,238



10,324

Total assets under management

$352,037



$283,405



$317,831



$330,174



$368,660

Client assets under advisement

5,291



4,462



4,519



4,797



5,362

Client assets under administration (D)

683,342



632,291



692,514



754,543



786,743

Total assets

$1,040,670



$920,158



$1,014,864



$1,089,514



$1,160,765













































(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $54.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels

below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2020). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance

only (as of Dec. 31, 2020). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2020. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of

Dec. 31, 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.



2019

2020

2020

2020

2020 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,106



$24,657



$22,229



$23,740



$24,284

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



5



7



6

Liquidity funds

3,581



3,581



4,366



3,948



3,712

Total assets under management

$26,691



$28,242



$26,600



$27,695



$28,002

Client assets under administration

24,930



24,840



23,819



25,295



25,368

Total assets

$51,621



$53,082



$50,419



$52,990



$53,370























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$66,371



$64,933



$57,429



$64,479



$68,396

Collective trust fund programs

4



3



3



3



2

Liquidity funds

2,673



3,284



6,923



4,569



3,788

Total assets under management

$69,048



$68,220



$64,355



$69,051



$72,186























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$83,304



$79,926



$77,037



$82,830



$86,277

Collective trust fund programs

82



86



100



102



102

Liquidity funds

2,106



2,342



2,476



2,120



2,271

Total assets under management

$85,492



$82,354



$79,613



$85,052



$88,650

Client assets under advisement

4,106



3,760



3,362



3,565



3,746

Total assets

$89,598



$86,114



$82,975



$88,617



$92,396























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

$ 55,499



$ 55,952



$ 54,061



$ 62,028



$ 69,349

Liquidity funds

642



617



482



565



411

Total assets under management

$56,141



$56,569



$54,543



$62,593



$69,760

Client assets under administration (A)

646,592



654,386



649,012



713,528



754,350

Total assets

$702,733



$710,955



$703,555



$776,121



$824,110























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,649



$1,663



$1,468



$1,560



$1,634

Liquidity funds

145



168



182



180



165

Total assets under management

$1,794



$1,831



$1,650



$1,740



$1,799

Client assets under advisement

1,044



1,222



1,148



1,206



1,218

Total assets

$2,838



$3,053



$2,798



$2,946



$3,017























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$104,814



$88,059



$80,395



$83,536



$88,182























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$279,244



$259,238



$238,558



$256,145



$268,773

Collective trust fund programs

55,589



56,045



54,169



62,140



69,459

Liquidity funds

9,147



9,992



14,429



11,382



10,347

Total assets under management

$343,980



$325,275



$307,156



$329,667



$348,579

Client assets under advisement

5,150



4,982



4,510



4,771



4,964

Client assets under administration (D)

671,522



679,226



672,831



738,823



779,718

Total assets

$1,020,652



$1,009,483



$984,497



$1,073,261



$1,133,261













































(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2020 include $53.3

billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.8 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on

performance only during fourth-quarter 2020. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during

fourth-quarter 2020. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds

assets during fourth-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

