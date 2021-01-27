SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
OAKS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020 compared to $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019.
|
Consolidated Overview
|
(In thousands, except
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Twelve Months
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
Revenues
|
$443,723
|
$423,225
|
5%
|
$1,684,058
|
$1,649,885
|
2%
|
Net income
|
125,882
|
128,737
|
(2)%
|
447,286
|
501,426
|
(11)%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$0.86
|
$0.84
|
2%
|
$3.00
|
$3.24
|
(7)%
"Our financial results for 2020 reflect steady recovery from the pandemic's impact on the markets we serve. The health and safety of our workforce continue to be a priority, and I want to thank all of our employees and the firms that support us for helping us stay safe and thrive," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"We're living and operating in extraordinary times, but we are unwavering in our focus on executing our long-term strategy to be the provider of choice in the wealth and investment management markets. We believe we have made significant progress on our One SEI approach, making all of our assets available to all of our markets, delivering new, dynamic solutions and creating new opportunities. Our solutions, backed by our talented workforce, are what uniquely position us to capture growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. Despite 2020's challenging environment, our investments and success in adding new clients and building our backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future."
Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment
|
(In thousands)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Twelve Months
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
%
|
Private Banks:
|
Revenues
|
$119,654
|
$118,675
|
1%
|
$455,393
|
$470,276
|
(3)%
|
Expenses
|
115,039
|
113,596
|
1%
|
446,481
|
443,136
|
1%
|
Operating Profit
|
4,615
|
5,079
|
(9)%
|
8,912
|
27,140
|
(67)%
|
Operating Margin
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Revenues
|
108,346
|
105,862
|
2%
|
407,564
|
403,778
|
1%
|
Expenses
|
51,813
|
53,939
|
(4)%
|
205,913
|
208,508
|
(1)%
|
Operating Profit
|
56,533
|
51,923
|
9%
|
201,651
|
195,270
|
3%
|
Operating Margin
|
52
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Revenues
|
82,318
|
80,503
|
2%
|
317,627
|
322,062
|
(1)%
|
Expenses
|
36,893
|
38,554
|
(4)%
|
149,909
|
153,937
|
(3)%
|
Operating Profit
|
45,425
|
41,949
|
8%
|
167,718
|
168,125
|
—%
|
Operating Margin
|
55
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
53
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
Investment Managers:
|
Revenues
|
129,647
|
114,759
|
13%
|
489,462
|
440,796
|
11%
|
Expenses
|
80,204
|
72,698
|
10%
|
308,999
|
282,024
|
10%
|
Operating Profit
|
49,443
|
42,061
|
18%
|
180,463
|
158,772
|
14%
|
Operating Margin
|
38
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
Investments in New
|
Revenues
|
3,758
|
3,426
|
10%
|
14,012
|
12,973
|
8%
|
Expenses
|
15,180
|
8,997
|
69%
|
52,871
|
29,660
|
78%
|
Operating Loss
|
(11,422)
|
(5,571)
|
NM
|
(38,859)
|
(16,687)
|
NM
|
Totals:
|
Revenues
|
$443,723
|
$423,225
|
5%
|
$1,684,058
|
$1,649,885
|
2%
|
Expenses
|
299,129
|
287,784
|
4%
|
1,164,173
|
1,117,265
|
4%
|
Corporate Overhead Expenses
|
20,584
|
19,351
|
6%
|
73,998
|
72,196
|
2%
|
Income from Operations
|
$124,010
|
$116,090
|
7%
|
$445,887
|
$460,424
|
(3)%
Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $8.8 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $4.9 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2020, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $94.0 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $68.6 million when contract values are fully realized.
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.
- Our average assets under administration increased $108.2 billion, or 16%, to $779.7 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $671.5 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $21.2 billion, or 9%, to $260.4 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $239.2 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Our earnings from LSV decreased by $8.5 million, or 22%, to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020 as compared to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower assets under management from market depreciation, negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses. LSV's revenues were $102.1 million in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $126.5 million during the fourth-quarter of 2019.
- Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2020 decreased $2.5 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2021 to be approximately $42.7 million as compared to $27.0 million during 2020 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2020 net of awards granted in the prior year.
- We capitalized $5.5 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2020, which includes $5.0 million for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to capitalized software was $12.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020.
- Our effective tax rates were 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020 and 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019.
- We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $99.1 million during the fourth-quarter 2020 at an average price of $54.36 per share. For the year ended 2020, we repurchased 8.0 million shares of our common stock for $424.7 million at an average price of $53.04 per share.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 27, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5584674.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains, and the comments we expect to deliver during the earnings call referenced above will contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements in today's release include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
- the rebound of our business,
- our strategic priorities and the degree to which we will execute on them,
- whether our solutions position us to capture growth opportunities or will lead to increased shareholder value, and
- whether our investments and new clients and backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:
- our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
- the timing and success of client implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the strength of our pipelines,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
- the success of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
|
$353,610
|
$337,232
|
$1,345,649
|
$1,307,044
|
Information processing and software servicing fees
|
90,113
|
85,993
|
338,409
|
342,841
|
Total revenues
|
443,723
|
423,225
|
1,684,058
|
1,649,885
|
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
|
46,973
|
46,458
|
181,618
|
181,418
|
Software royalties and other information processing costs
|
7,109
|
7,274
|
28,937
|
29,993
|
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
|
135,902
|
131,004
|
527,509
|
517,917
|
Stock-based compensation
|
6,556
|
9,027
|
27,014
|
24,582
|
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
|
59,566
|
50,235
|
227,916
|
194,560
|
Data processing and computer related
|
24,681
|
22,544
|
96,328
|
88,058
|
Facilities, supplies and other costs
|
17,467
|
20,307
|
64,915
|
72,078
|
Amortization
|
13,558
|
13,012
|
52,975
|
51,419
|
Depreciation
|
7,901
|
7,274
|
30,959
|
29,436
|
Total expenses
|
319,713
|
307,135
|
1,238,171
|
1,189,461
|
Income from operations
|
124,010
|
116,090
|
445,887
|
460,424
|
Net gain (loss) on investments
|
1,024
|
1,053
|
(286)
|
3,174
|
Interest and dividend income
|
986
|
3,845
|
6,568
|
16,582
|
Interest expense
|
(153)
|
(153)
|
(609)
|
(630)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
|
30,646
|
39,133
|
117,134
|
151,891
|
Income before income taxes
|
156,513
|
159,968
|
568,694
|
631,441
|
Income taxes
|
30,631
|
31,231
|
121,408
|
130,015
|
Net income
|
$125,882
|
$128,737
|
$447,286
|
$501,426
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$0.87
|
$0.86
|
$3.05
|
$3.31
|
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
144,077
|
150,131
|
146,709
|
151,540
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.86
|
$0.84
|
$3.00
|
$3.24
|
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
|
146,140
|
153,672
|
149,003
|
154,901
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$0.37
|
$0.35
|
$0.72
|
$0.68
|
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$784,626
|
$841,446
|
Restricted cash
|
3,101
|
3,101
|
Receivables from investment products
|
55,271
|
54,165
|
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,100 and $1,201
|
385,219
|
340,358
|
Securities owned
|
34,064
|
33,486
|
Other current assets
|
38,696
|
32,289
|
Total Current Assets
|
1,300,977
|
1,304,845
|
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $378,639 and $353,453
|
189,052
|
160,859
|
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
38,397
|
42,789
|
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $491,739 and $442,677
|
270,977
|
296,068
|
Investments Available for Sale
|
105,419
|
116,917
|
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
|
6,166
|
5,988
|
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
|
98,433
|
67,413
|
Goodwill
|
64,489
|
64,489
|
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,456 and $8,773
|
24,304
|
27,987
|
Deferred Contract Costs
|
33,781
|
30,991
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
2,972
|
2,822
|
Other Assets, net
|
32,289
|
30,202
|
Total Assets
|
$2,167,256
|
$2,151,370
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$7,766
|
$4,423
|
Accrued liabilities
|
299,845
|
272,801
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|
8,579
|
9,156
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,085
|
7,185
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
317,275
|
293,565
|
Long-term Taxes Payable
|
803
|
803
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
55,159
|
55,722
|
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
|
34,058
|
38,450
|
Other Long-term Liabilities
|
20,054
|
24,052
|
Total Liabilities
|
427,349
|
412,592
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 143,396 and 149,745
|
1,434
|
1,497
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
1,190,001
|
1,158,900
|
Retained earnings
|
565,270
|
601,885
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
(16,798)
|
(23,504)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
1,739,907
|
1,738,778
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$2,167,256
|
$2,151,370
|
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$23,851
|
$21,160
|
$22,974
|
$23,499
|
$25,498
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,405
|
4,143
|
4,291
|
3,718
|
3,778
|
Total assets under management
|
$27,260
|
$25,308
|
$27,270
|
$27,223
|
$29,282
|
Client assets under administration
|
25,801
|
21,497
|
23,903
|
24,174
|
26,346
|
Total assets
|
$53,061
|
$46,805
|
$51,173
|
$51,397
|
$55,628
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$67,895
|
$54,856
|
$59,958
|
$65,581
|
$71,247
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,887
|
5,969
|
6,648
|
3,866
|
3,832
|
Total assets under management
|
$70,786
|
$60,827
|
$66,609
|
$69,450
|
$75,080
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$84,291
|
$72,399
|
$80,257
|
$83,846
|
$90,869
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
83
|
94
|
103
|
101
|
98
|
Liquidity funds
|
1,746
|
3,672
|
1,924
|
2,096
|
2,128
|
Total assets under management
|
$86,120
|
$76,165
|
$82,284
|
$86,043
|
$93,095
|
Client assets under advisement
|
3,948
|
3,406
|
3,326
|
3,618
|
4,063
|
Total assets
|
$90,068
|
$79,571
|
$85,610
|
$89,661
|
$97,158
|
Investment Managers:
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
$
|
58,070
|
$
|
48,226
|
$
|
58,178
|
$
|
63,277
|
$
|
75,214
|
Liquidity funds
|
479
|
392
|
664
|
389
|
424
|
Total assets under management
|
$58,549
|
$48,618
|
$58,842
|
$63,666
|
$75,638
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
657,541
|
610,794
|
668,611
|
730,369
|
760,397
|
Total assets
|
$716,090
|
$659,412
|
$727,453
|
$794,035
|
$836,035
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,688
|
$1,484
|
$1,498
|
$1,572
|
$1,711
|
Liquidity funds
|
158
|
152
|
194
|
169
|
162
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,846
|
$1,636
|
$1,692
|
$1,741
|
$1,873
|
Client assets under advisement
|
1,343
|
1,056
|
1,193
|
1,179
|
1,299
|
Total assets
|
$3,189
|
$2,692
|
$2,885
|
$2,920
|
$3,172
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$107,476
|
$70,851
|
$81,134
|
$82,051
|
$93,692
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$285,201
|
$220,750
|
$245,821
|
$256,549
|
$283,017
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
58,161
|
48,327
|
58,289
|
63,387
|
75,319
|
Liquidity funds
|
8,675
|
14,328
|
13,721
|
10,238
|
10,324
|
Total assets under management
|
$352,037
|
$283,405
|
$317,831
|
$330,174
|
$368,660
|
Client assets under advisement
|
5,291
|
4,462
|
4,519
|
4,797
|
5,362
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
683,342
|
632,291
|
692,514
|
754,543
|
786,743
|
Total assets
|
$1,040,670
|
$920,158
|
$1,014,864
|
$1,089,514
|
$1,160,765
|
(A)
|
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $54.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2020.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
|
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
|
4th Qtr.
|
1st Qtr.
|
2nd Qtr.
|
3rd Qtr.
|
4th Qtr.
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$23,106
|
$24,657
|
$22,229
|
$23,740
|
$24,284
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,581
|
3,581
|
4,366
|
3,948
|
3,712
|
Total assets under management
|
$26,691
|
$28,242
|
$26,600
|
$27,695
|
$28,002
|
Client assets under administration
|
24,930
|
24,840
|
23,819
|
25,295
|
25,368
|
Total assets
|
$51,621
|
$53,082
|
$50,419
|
$52,990
|
$53,370
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$66,371
|
$64,933
|
$57,429
|
$64,479
|
$68,396
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,673
|
3,284
|
6,923
|
4,569
|
3,788
|
Total assets under management
|
$69,048
|
$68,220
|
$64,355
|
$69,051
|
$72,186
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$83,304
|
$79,926
|
$77,037
|
$82,830
|
$86,277
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
82
|
86
|
100
|
102
|
102
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,106
|
2,342
|
2,476
|
2,120
|
2,271
|
Total assets under management
|
$85,492
|
$82,354
|
$79,613
|
$85,052
|
$88,650
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,106
|
3,760
|
3,362
|
3,565
|
3,746
|
Total assets
|
$89,598
|
$86,114
|
$82,975
|
$88,617
|
$92,396
|
Investment Managers:
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
$
|
55,499
|
$
|
55,952
|
$
|
54,061
|
$
|
62,028
|
$
|
69,349
|
Liquidity funds
|
642
|
617
|
482
|
565
|
411
|
Total assets under management
|
$56,141
|
$56,569
|
$54,543
|
$62,593
|
$69,760
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
646,592
|
654,386
|
649,012
|
713,528
|
754,350
|
Total assets
|
$702,733
|
$710,955
|
$703,555
|
$776,121
|
$824,110
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,649
|
$1,663
|
$1,468
|
$1,560
|
$1,634
|
Liquidity funds
|
145
|
168
|
182
|
180
|
165
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,794
|
$1,831
|
$1,650
|
$1,740
|
$1,799
|
Client assets under advisement
|
1,044
|
1,222
|
1,148
|
1,206
|
1,218
|
Total assets
|
$2,838
|
$3,053
|
$2,798
|
$2,946
|
$3,017
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$104,814
|
$88,059
|
$80,395
|
$83,536
|
$88,182
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$279,244
|
$259,238
|
$238,558
|
$256,145
|
$268,773
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
55,589
|
56,045
|
54,169
|
62,140
|
69,459
|
Liquidity funds
|
9,147
|
9,992
|
14,429
|
11,382
|
10,347
|
Total assets under management
|
$343,980
|
$325,275
|
$307,156
|
$329,667
|
$348,579
|
Client assets under advisement
|
5,150
|
4,982
|
4,510
|
4,771
|
4,964
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
671,522
|
679,226
|
672,831
|
738,823
|
779,718
|
Total assets
|
$1,020,652
|
$1,009,483
|
$984,497
|
$1,073,261
|
$1,133,261
|
(A)
|
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2020 include $53.3
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.8 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
SOURCE SEI Investments Company