SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEI Investments Company

Oct 20, 2021

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 in third-quarter 2021 compared to $0.75 in third-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview











(In thousands, except
earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months  
Ended September 30,



2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%













Revenues

$485,322

$424,927

14%

$1,416,659

$1,240,335

14%

Net income


138,045

111,096

24%

401,293

321,404

25%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.97

$0.75

29%

$2.79

$2.14

30%

"Our results reflect positive markets entering the third-quarter, continued sales momentum and delivery across our business segments. As the financial services industry continues to experience unrelenting change, we continue to make strategic investments in our business, our solutions and workforce to drive growth," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"Our talented workforce is the key to our ability to serve our clients globally and create opportunities for our future. As we look forward, we will continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,



(In thousands)







2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Private Banks:











Revenues

$123,018

$114,792

7%

$364,302

$335,739

9%

Expenses

116,679

113,066

3%

345,057

331,442

4%

Operating Profit

6,339

1,726

NM

19,245

4,297

348%

Operating Margin

5

%

2

%


5

%

1

%














Investment Advisors:











Revenues

124,768

103,189

21%

357,458

299,218

19%

Expenses

62,107

51,519

21%

176,267

154,100

14%

Operating Profit

62,661

51,670

21%

181,191

145,118

25%

Operating Margin

50

%

50

%


51

%

48

%














Institutional Investors:











Revenues

85,759

79,583

8%

255,957

235,309

9%

Expenses

41,643

37,812

10%

122,696

113,016

9%

Operating Profit

44,116

41,771

6%

133,261

122,293

9%

Operating Margin

51

%

52

%


52

%

52

%














Investment Managers:











Revenues

147,412

123,846

19%

426,639

359,815

19%

Expenses

89,594

79,838

12%

257,609

228,795

13%

Operating Profit

57,818

44,008

31%

169,030

131,020

29%

Operating Margin

39

%

36

%


40

%

36

%














Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

4,365

3,517

24%

12,303

10,254

20%

Expenses

12,820

13,315

(4)%

39,855

37,691

6%

Operating Loss

(8,455)

(9,798)

NM

(27,552)

(27,437)

NM













Totals:











Revenues

$485,322

$424,927

14%

$1,416,659

$1,240,335

14%

Expenses

322,843

295,550

9%

941,484

865,044

9%

Corporate Overhead Expenses

21,354

18,040

18%

65,192

53,414

22%

Income from Operations

$141,125

$111,337

27%

$409,983

$321,877

27%

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Average assets under administration increased $116.9 billion, or 16%, to $855.7 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $738.8 billion during the third-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $53.9 billion, or 22%, to $300.0 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $246.1 billion during the third-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during third-quarter 2021 were $19.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $15.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during third-quarter 2021 were $6.9 million.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $6.7 million, or 24%, to $35.0 million in third-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in third-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in third-quarter 2021 increased $4.9 million as compared to third-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved.
  • We capitalized $7.2 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in third-quarter 2021.
  • Effective tax rates were 21.7% in third-quarter 2021 and 21.4% in third-quarter 2020.
  • We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $119.9 million during the third-quarter 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $158.9 million, or $1.12 per share, and free cash flow was $144.6 million during the third-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 20, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4538998.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $392 billion in assets under management and $866 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,
  • whether we will have sales momentum,
  • whether we will invest in our business, solutions, or workforce,
  • our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and
  • the degree to which we are able to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the benefits we will receive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
  • the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the degree to which our One SEISM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
  • the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,
  • the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
  • the elements of our long-term success,
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be beneficiaries of any such success,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$393,296

$339,609

$1,143,451

$992,039

Information processing and software servicing fees

92,026

85,318

273,208

248,296









Total revenues

485,322

424,927

1,416,659

1,240,335









Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

55,619

45,126

161,610

134,645

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,348

6,992

20,561

21,828

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

150,188

134,795

429,188

391,607

Stock-based compensation

11,318

6,467

31,173

20,458

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

55,868

57,949

165,657

168,350

Data processing and computer related

26,650

24,437

79,746

71,647

Facilities, supplies and other costs

14,124

16,679

49,851

47,448

Amortization

14,674

13,200

43,749

39,417

Depreciation

8,408

7,945

25,141

23,058









Total expenses

344,197

313,590

1,006,676

918,458









Income from operations

141,125

111,337

409,983

321,877









Net (loss) gain on investments

(575)

776

134

(1,310)

Interest and dividend income

892

1,009

2,715

5,582

Interest expense

(101)

(153)

(354)

(456)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

35,005

28,305

103,420

86,488









Income before income taxes

176,346

141,274

515,898

412,181









Income taxes

38,301

30,178

114,605

90,777









Net income

$138,045

$111,096

$401,293

$321,404









Basic earnings per common share

$0.98

$0.76

$2.83

$2.18









Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

140,507

145,812

141,928

147,586









Diluted earnings per common share

$0.97

$0.75

$2.79

$2.14









Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

142,426

147,907

143,981

149,958









Dividends declared per common share

$—

$—

$0.37

$0.35

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$793,883

$784,626

Restricted cash

351

3,101

Receivables from investment products

59,808

55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,669 and $1,100

442,187

385,219

Securities owned

31,770

34,064

Other current assets

42,615

38,696

Total Current Assets

1,370,614

1,300,977





Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $400,679 and $378,639

183,802

189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

35,145

38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $531,923 and $491,739

250,280

270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

140,079

105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,893

6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

39,872

98,433

Goodwill

64,489

64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,768 and $12,456

31,992

24,304

Deferred Contract Costs

34,263

33,781

Deferred Income Taxes

2,148

2,972

Other Assets, net

32,224

32,289

Total Assets

$2,191,801

$2,167,256





Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable

$10,772

$7,766

Accrued liabilities

231,043

299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

10,412

8,579

Deferred revenue

1,235

1,085

Total Current Liabilities

253,462

317,275





Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803

Deferred Income Taxes

47,434

55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

29,857

34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities

22,157

20,054

Total Liabilities

353,713

427,349





Shareholders' Equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 139,305 and 143,396
shares issued and outstanding

1,393

1,434

Capital in excess of par value

1,228,085

1,190,001

Retained earnings

629,153

565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(20,543)

(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,838,088

1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,191,801

$2,167,256

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)



Sept. 30,

Dec. 31

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,


2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,499

$25,498

$25,098

$26,264

$25,618

Collective trust fund programs

6

6

7

7

6

Liquidity funds

3,718

3,778

3,793

3,654

3,988

Total assets under management

$27,223

$29,282

$28,898

$29,925

$29,612

Client assets under administration

24,174

26,346

4,379

4,412

4,675

Total assets

$51,397

$55,628

$33,277

$34,337

$34,287











Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$65,581

$71,247

$73,818

$78,052

$78,560

Collective trust fund programs

3

1

1

1


Liquidity funds

3,866

3,832

3,584

3,550

3,477

Total Platform assets under management

$69,450

$75,080

$77,403

$81,603

$82,037

Platform-only assets (E)

10,506

11,862

12,538

13,566

13,728

Total Platform assets (E)

$79,956

$86,942

$89,941

$95,169

$95,765











Institutional Investors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$83,846

$90,869

$92,040

$93,010

$89,441

Collective trust fund programs

101

98

95

5

5

Liquidity funds

2,096

2,128

2,909

2,516

2,599

Total assets under management

$86,043

$93,095

$95,044

$95,531

$92,045

Client assets under advisement

3,618

4,063

4,333

4,566

4,698

Total assets

$89,661

$97,158

$99,377

$100,097

$96,743











Investment Managers:









Collective trust fund programs

63,277

75,214

78,304

87,012

87,488

Liquidity funds

389

424

449

473

568

Total assets under management

$63,666

$75,638

$78,753

$87,485

$88,056

Client assets under administration (A)

730,369

760,397

831,819

875,942

861,605

Total assets

$794,035

$836,035

$910,572

$963,427

$949,661











Investments in New Businesses:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,572

$1,711

$1,777

$1,924

$1,964

Liquidity funds

169

162

289

191

202

Total assets under management

$1,741

$1,873

$2,066

$2,115

$2,166

Client assets under advisement

1,179

1,299

1,355

1,422

1,378

Total assets

$2,920

$3,172

$3,421

$3,537

$3,544











LSV Asset Management:









Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$82,051

$93,692

$101,565

$102,404

$97,604











Total:









Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$256,549

$283,017

$294,298

$301,654

$293,187

Collective trust fund programs

63,387

75,319

78,407

87,025

87,499

Liquidity funds

10,238

10,324

11,024

10,384

10,834

Total assets under management

$330,174

$368,660

$383,729

$399,063

$391,520

Client assets under advisement

4,797

5,362

5,688

5,988

6,076

Client assets under administration (D)

754,543

786,743

836,198

880,354

866,280

Platform-only assets


10,506

11,862

12,538

13,566

13,728

Total assets

$1,100,020

$1,172,627

$1,238,153

$1,298,971

$1,277,604


(A) 

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of September 30, 2021).

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of September 30, 2021).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at September 30, 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.7 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of September 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)



3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.


2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,740

$24,284

$25,139

$26,056

$26,232

Collective trust fund programs

7

6

6

7

6

Liquidity funds

3,948

3,712

3,876

3,833

3,916

Total assets under management

$27,695

$28,002

$29,021

$29,896

$30,154

Client assets under administration

25,295

25,368

4,317

4,405

4,476

Total assets

$52,990

$53,370

$33,338

$34,301

$34,630











Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$64,479

$68,396

$73,239

$76,839

$79,602

Collective trust fund programs

3

2

1

1


Liquidity funds

4,569

3,788

3,619

3,370

3,403

Total Platform assets under management

$69,051

$72,186

$76,859

$80,210

$83,005

Platform-only assets (E)

10,501

11,214

12,206

13,292

13,863

Total Platform assets (E)

$79,552

$83,400

$89,065

$93,502

$96,868











Institutional Investors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$82,830

$86,277

$91,349

$93,458

$91,965

Collective trust fund programs

102

102

96

68

5

Liquidity funds

2,120

2,271

2,621

2,681

2,742

Total assets under management

$85,052

$88,650

$94,066

$96,207

$94,712

Client assets under advisement

3,565

3,746

4,146

4,516

4,658

Total assets

$88,617

$92,396

$98,212

$100,723

$99,370











Investment Managers:









Collective trust fund programs

62,028

69,349

78,035

84,553

89,441

Liquidity funds

565

411

490

469

532

Total assets under management

$62,593

$69,760

$78,525

$85,022

$89,973

Client assets under administration (A)

713,528

754,350

817,330

853,810

851,183

Total assets

$776,121

$824,110

$895,855

$938,832

$941,156











Investments in New Businesses:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,560

$1,634

$1,743

$1,870

$1,958

Liquidity funds

180

165

169

236

205

Total assets under management

$1,740

$1,799

$1,912

$2,106

$2,163

Client assets under advisement

1,206

1,218

1,327

1,406

1,423

Total assets

$2,946

$3,017

$3,239

$3,512

$3,586











LSV Asset Management:









Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$83,536

$88,182

$97,476

$103,583

$99,924











Total:









Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$256,145

$268,773

$288,946

$301,806

$299,681

Collective trust fund programs

62,140

69,459

78,138

84,629

89,452

Liquidity funds

11,382

10,347

10,775

10,589

10,798

Total assets under management

$329,667

$348,579

$377,859

$397,024

$399,931

Client assets under advisement

4,771

4,964

5,473

5,922

6,081

Client assets under administration (D)

738,823

779,718

821,647

858,215

855,659

Platform-only assets

10,501

11,214

12,206

13,292

13,863

Total assets

$1,083,762

$1,144,475

$1,217,185

$1,274,453

$1,275,534


(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during third-quarter 2021 include $12.5 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during third-quarter 2021.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.6 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

Investor Contact:                                      

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl                                               

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                                                                 

SEI

+1 610-676-4052                                          

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]                                        

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

