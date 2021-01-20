SEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the fourth-quarter 2020 on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5584674.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $330 billion in assets under management and $755 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:  

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl  

Leslie Wojcik

SEI      

SEI

610-676-4052   

610-676-4191

[email protected]   

[email protected]

