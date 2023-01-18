SEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

News provided by

SEI Investments Company

Jan 18, 2023, 10:00 ET

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the fourth-quarter 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9166923.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl                                 

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                                                 

SEI

+1 610-676-4052                             

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]                     

[email protected]    

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

Also from this source

SEI Names New Head of Asset Management Distribution in Canada...

SEI Named CIO Industry Innovation Award Winner...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics