SEI to Attend Upcoming Industry Conferences

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that the company will virtually attend Oppenheimer's Technology, Internet and Communications Conference, Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference and UBS' FinTech One-on-One Conference.

SEI will host one-on-one or small group meetings throughout the day at all three conferences. Company representatives will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer and Morningstar conferences to discuss SEI's strategic direction, business activities and opportunities for growth. Analysts and portfolio managers who wish to attend these conferences or request a meeting should contact Oppenheimer, Morningstar or UBS.

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Fireside chat: 3:45 p.m. ET

SEI Participants: Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Meyer, Head of Global Wealth Management Services

Morningstar Management Behind the Moat Conference

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

Fireside chat: 11 a.m. ET (live webcast available to Morningstar clients only)

SEI Participants: Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer, and Wayne Withrow, Head of Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI

UBS FinTech One-on-One Conference

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

SEI Participants: Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Hicke, Chief Information Officer

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat at the Oppenheimer conference will be available in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website: https://www.seic.com/ir-events. Links to the replays of the Oppenheimer and Morningstar fireside chats will also be available following the respective conference on the same webpage.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward Looking Statements

During our presentations we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by the words ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' "plan," ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear." Our forward-looking statements include discussions about future initiatives, opportunities, solutions, platforms, operations, strategies and financial results, including:

our commitments to and plans for social responsibility,

focus on long-term growth and initiatives and strategies for growth,

our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them,

the degree to which our strategies will create opportunities for growth and value

whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,

the rate of our investments in innovation,

whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,

our focus on focus on sustainable growth in earnings-per-share, generating recurring revenue and predictable cash flows, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital through dividends and stock buy-backs,

the timing of our introduction, if any, of new capabilities, platforms or solutions and the success of these endeavors,

the elements of our business model,

our ability to unlock the power and potential of our assets,

the elements of our One SEI mindset and strategy and the degree to which we may develop these elements,

our ability to adapt to changing market,

the elements of our long-term success, and

the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at https://www.seic.com/investor-relations and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Leslie Wojcik Lindsey Opsahl SEI SEI +1 610-676-4191 +1 610-676-4052 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

Related Links

https://www.seic.com

