SEI to Host Fireside Chats at Upcoming Industry Conferences

OAKS, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that the company will virtually attend Piper Sandler's Global Exchange & FinTech Conference and Morgan Stanley's U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

Company representatives will participate in a fireside chat at each conference to discuss SEI's strategic direction, business activities and opportunities for growth. SEI will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at both conferences. Analysts and portfolio managers who wish to attend these conferences or request a meeting should contact Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley.

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Fireside chat: 1 p.m. ET

SEI Participants: Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Hicke, Chief Information Officer

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Fireside chat: 2 p.m. ET

SEI Participants: Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer, and Wayne Withrow, Head of Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI

Links to the live webcast of each fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of SEI's website: https://www.seic.com/ir-events. A link to the replay of each fireside chat will also be available following the respective conference on the same webpage. The Piper Sandler conference replay will be available for 90 days, and the Morgan Stanley conference replay will be available for six months.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion in assets under management and $836 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Leslie Wojcik Lindsey Opsahl SEI SEI +1 610-676-4191 +1 610-676-4052 [email protected] [email protected]

