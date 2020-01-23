SEI Ventures and ForwardLane Partner to Scale AI Insights for Financial Service Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardLane, the leader in providing AI driven intelligence to financial services professionals, is thrilled to announce SEI Venture's strategic investment into the company, to accelerate growth and the provision of powerful, personalized insights for wealth managers, asset managers and commercial banks. SixThirty Global Fintech Fund joined SEI Ventures in the investment round as a follow-on to their first investment in 2018.

ForwardLane is a fast-growing, award-winning AI fintech startup that enables proactive, personalized advisory and distribution with powerful, personalized insights. The patent-pending AI insights platform combines proprietary NLP with enterprise data aggregation to provide signals for client engagement along with personalized content. The product suite offers native CRM integrations along with an API framework to blend insights seamlessly into existing workflows.

SEI Ventures, SEI's corporate venture capital program, strategically invested in ForwardLane as SEI believes AI will impact all financial intermediaries in how they operate and deliver advice in the future. The strategic investment enables SEI Ventures to learn about how AI can help intermediaries:

Save time through prioritization/focus,

Uncover client insights from unstructured data,

Provide hyper-personalized content, and

Increase wallet share and help prevent client churn

Russ Kliman, Global Leader, SEI Ventures said: "Nathan and the team at ForwardLane are making great strides in applying modern technology to enable financial intermediaries to scale their businesses, provide high quality insights more frequently, with greater ease and simplicity than ever before. We believe that ForwardLane shares our same innovative DNA and we are excited to be forging this bold and innovative partnership together."

CEO Nathan Stevenson said "SEI are a disruptive and innovative fintech ecosystem with a fabric of 11,000 clients globally, with $1 trillion in AUA/AUM in wealth and asset management. Russ and the team at SEI share the same perspective on how AI can be applied to supercharge advisory and distribution, and enhance the client experience with high-quality personalized insights."

SixThirty's Managing Partner, Atul Kamra said "The ForwardLane platform delivers on the 3Ps for relationship managers: Prioritize, Prepare for and Personalize each client interaction. It is a force multiplier."

The strategic investment and partnership will further advance ForwardLane's insights into how financial intermediaries view and leverage artificial intelligence capabilities, while bringing SEI's long-standing depth and breadth in investment services and wealth management to further the growth and scale of the organization.

About ForwardLane:

ForwardLane's mission is to be the essential platform used by financial professionals for personalized conversations. The patent-pending AI insights platform combines proprietary NLP with enterprise data aggregation to provide client engagement signals and personalized content for wealth managers, asset managers and commercial banks.

www.ForwardLane.com

About SEI Ventures:

SEI Ventures, SEI's (NASDAQ: SEIC) corporate venture capital program, seeks to invest in emergent and potentially disruptive technologies or business models that accelerate the launch of new platforms or drive new product development in existing and adjacent markets. SEI Ventures' strategic mission is to invest in startups looking to redefine sectors or define new ones – all with the vision of enhancing SEI's ability to deliver innovative, comprehensive solutions to our clients.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $662 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

About SixThirty Global Fintech Fund:

SixThirty is an early-stage venture fund that invests in enterprise technology companies from around the world that are building FinTech and InsurTech solutions for incumbents. Each year, SixThirty invests in 8 - 12 new companies and participates in select follow-on opportunities. Companies that receive an investment from SixThirty are eligible for the SixThirty Go-To-Market Program, which entails curated meetings with corporate partners, hands-on training, mentoring, and networking opportunities with industry incumbents.

Contact: Zachary Weiner, zach@emerginginsider.com

SOURCE ForwardLane

Related Links

http://www.forwardlane.com

