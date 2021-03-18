SEIA's "Signature Fund for Giving" Raises More Than One Million Dollars for Local and National Charities

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors ("SEIA"), a full-service wealth management firm headquartered in Southern California, announced today that its "Signature Fund for Giving" has raised more than one million dollars for local and national charities, since its founding. For its most recent donor partnership, SEIA participated with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) for their 13th consecutive Dribble for the Cure event – organized by the UCLA Athletic Department and Bruins Basketball.

The Signature Fund for Giving is dedicated to enhancing SEIA's relationship with partner organizations to empower the community's youth. Since its inception, the Fund has donated to existing partner organizations, including A Place Called Home, Toberman Neighborhood Center, Children's Hospital of Orange County, and Second Story. In Q4 2020, SEIA was proud to participate as the National Sponsor with PCRF for their virtual Dribble for the Cure event at UCLA. The event allowed dribblers to participate from across the country and spread awareness about pediatric cancer. Together, they dribbled over 1300 miles and raised more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer research to support the Cancer Research Program at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital.

"When it comes to philanthropy, SEIA believes in not just talking the talk, but also walking the walk," said Brian Holmes, CEO of SEIA. "In addition to encouraging our clients to invest in philanthropic initiatives, as a firm, we're actively looking for opportunities to give back to the community. We're really proud of the phenomenal participation and generosity we've seen, allowing us to donate a number of grants over the years. We're excited for our latest collaboration with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation and UCLA – their mantra of serving the communities in need aligns perfectly with our mission."

Launched in 2011, the Fund was founded to support local youth in Southern California and has grown to back other national charities and causes through fundraising, employee volunteer participation, and generating in-kind donations. The Fund's vetting process is rigorous, ensuring that assets are only allocated in accordance with strict regulatory standards. Driven by the mission of empowering SEIA's communities, the Fund utilizes the combined efforts of fundraising, employee volunteer participation, and generating in-kind donations. Some of its recent accomplishments also include issuing a $50,000 grant to the Children's Hospital Orange County, where the Fund will have a 15-year naming right to the renovation of a playroom in the Hospital and will be featured on its Wall of Donors.

About SEIA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

