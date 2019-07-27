Seikagaku Offers Free Back Health Education and Pre-Screenings at the Convoy of Hope Orlando Community Event

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seikagaku Corporation, a Japanese pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on providing innovative drug discovery specializing in glycoscience, will be featured at the Convoy of Hope Orlando Community Event on July 27, 2019.

Over 10,000 Floridians will gather together at Tinker Field on Saturday for an inspirational community event that will provide over 1 million dollars' worth of free goods and services. The purpose of the Convoy of Hope Orlando Community Event is to provide underserved families and veterans with free health and dental screenings, free groceries, spiritual support, and complementary summer fun family activities.

The one-day event will provide families and friends with a sense of community. The vendors, providers, and sponsors, along with the volunteers, are all dedicated to improving the lives of the people in their community. The event will empower people to be proactive in discovering health solutions for themselves and their families.

Seikagaku will provide adults the opportunity to learn about improving their health and how to manage lower back and leg pain. Many who suffer from back and leg pain are unaware of the source of their pain. Millions of Americans are affected by sciatica or leg pain from a herniated lumbar disc and often resort to common treatments that contain steroids or opioids.

Seikagaku will provide educational materials that may help explain the pain and provide the option to be pre-screened to participate in a clinical trial for a new non-invasive, non-surgical option. A non-steroidal, non-opioidal investigational study medication, already approved for use in Japan [Hernicore®], for those with sciatica or leg pain from a herniated lumbar disc is now being evaluated in a clinical research study in the United States, The Discovery 6603 Study. For more information about the Discovery 6603 Study and to see if you or someone you love may qualify, please call 877-770-1411 or visit www.TheDISCoveryStudy.com.

