Seiko U.S. Special Edition Seigaiha Designs Blend Symbolism, Craftsmanship And Cutting-edge Technology

Traditional craftsmanship as applied to contemporary technology is reflected in Seiko's proprietary 8L35 movement, designed with the increased torque necessary for the most demanding dives at the Shizukuishi Watch Studio in Japan's Iwate Prefecture, a center of ironwork for over 1,000 years and the cradle of Japanese mechanical watchmaking artistry. Here, 60 master craftsmen dedicate themselves to the production of the finest timepieces, imbued by the spirit of the distant mountain ranges and flowing streams, in an exacting journey from parts production through testing, achieving a start-to-finish integration rare in the world today. The 26-jewel automatic 8L35, beating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, with a power reserve of approximately 50 hours and manual winding capability, represents the culmination of generations of technological excellence.

Appropriately, each Seigaiha U.S. Special Edition unites symbolism and technology in a design crafted to perform flawlessly in the roughest seas, with one-piece, monobloc stainless steel cases ensuring water resistance to a depth of 300 meters, following ISO standards for saturation diving. The black ceramic uni-directional elapsed timing bezels and screwdown crowns provide added security on deep dives, while LumiBrite coated hands, markers, bezel accents, and anti-reflective sapphire crystals enhance legibility.

The blue dial version, with black hard-coated case and black silicone strap, will be available only in a controlled-production run of 500, with the serial number engraved on each caseback, while the burgundy dial variation features a super-hard coated stainless steel bracelet with tri-fold push-button release clasp and slide adjuster, as well as an additional black silicone strap. Both will be packaged in special collectors' boxes, including a unique explanatory scroll and the unique gift of coordinating Seigaiha-pattern cufflinks.

The Seiko Prospex "Seigaiha" Limited Edition SLA053 ($3,200, limited edition of 500) will be available in August 2021, with Special Edition SLA059 ($3,300) following in November 2021, both exclusively in the U.S. market. To learn more about this collection visit https://seikoluxe.com/collections/seigaiha.

ABOUT SEIKO WATCH CORPORATION

Seiko Watch Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seiko Holdings Corporation, which was stablished in 1881 and celebrates its 140th anniversary this year. As one of the few true "manufactures" that design, develop and produce all components of watches, including the hairspring of its mechanical movements, the company offers a series of collections available worldwide that incorporate traditional Japanese design combined with the very best of watchmaking technology in the Seiko, Grand Seiko and Credor brands. For more information, please visit seikoluxe.com.

