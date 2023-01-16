SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. Releases Cup Holders, Front-Seat Map Lights, and Keyhole Covers Exclusively Designed for Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator Models in the US Under the AZUTO Brand

AZUTO brand accessories designed for select Jeep vehicles now available

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Japan; Managing Director: Hidetoshi Miyajima), which manufactures and sells after-market automotive accessories, will release exclusively designed accessories for Jeep Wrangler (JL) and Jeep Gladiator (JT) which include cup holders, a front-seat area map lights, and keyhole covers.

The company will begin selling these products in the US under the AZUTO brand. The new products are designed to match the interior of Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator.

MHG-037 Cup Holder for Jeep Wrangler / Gladiator MHG-038 Map Lights for Jeep Wrangler / Gladiator

"Utilizing our experience producing high quality after-market accessories for luxury automobiles like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles, we created products with design and quality that are almost equal to genuine accessories offered for the Jeeps," said Akira Matsuki, Director for SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD.

These news accessories will be available on Amazon.com starting this month.

Products and Features

Designed exclusively for the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, the new accessories are easy to install, feature designs that match the interior of the vehicle, and offer quality equal to genuine accessory parts.

Cup holder for Jeep Wrangler (JL) / Gladiator (JT)

Installed within easily-reachable distance, making it easy to access drinks

Easily installed just by inserting it into the door

Designed to create a consistent aesthetic with the vehicle's interior

Keeps your beverage warm or cold with air flowing from the air conditioner vents

Front-seat area map lights for Jeep Wrangler (JL) / Gladiator (JT)

Installed on the ceiling of the front-seat area to keep the inside well-lit

Battery-powered - No need to connect wiring or drill holes!

Uses vibrant LED with color temperature similar to that of cabin lamp

Automatically turns off the lights after several minutes

Keyhole covers for Jeep Wrangler (JL) / Gladiator (JT)

Prevents the keyhole from getting clogged with mud and dirt

Covers the keyhole to give the vehicle a blacked-out look

Uses a magnet for easy installation and removal

Matches the fuel door cover design on Jeeps

Comes in a 3-piece set (2 large, 1 small)

Pricing and Availability

All AZUTO accessories are available for purchase from Amazon. AZUTO cup holder for Jeep Wrangler (JL) / Gladiator (JT) vehicles is available for $49.99 (MSRP). Cup holder for right air vent and for left air vent sold separately. AZUTO Front-seat area map lights for Jeep Wrangler (JL) / Gladiator (JT) are available for $99.99 (MSRP). AZUTO keyhole covers for Jeep Wrangler (JL) / Gladiator (JT) is available for $29.99 (MSRP).

More information on these products is available on the official website for AZUTO Jeep accessories.

About SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD.

Official website for AZUTO

Official website for AZUTO Jeep accessories

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Notes :

AZUTO is a registered trademark of SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. in the U.S. and other countries.

