Seismic and Brinker Capital Named Winners in the 2019 Gramercy Institute Financial Marketing Strategy Awards

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, and Brinker Capital, a leading investment management company focused on multi-asset class investing, today announced they have been named a winner in the 2019 Gramercy Institute Financial Marketing Strategy Awards, within the Domestic & Single Country Corporate Content Management category. Seismic and Brinker Capital were recognized for successfully implementing a company-wide "single source of truth" to provide marketing and sales professionals with easy and up-to-date access to compliant content and marketing materials.

The Gramercy Institute submission detailed how Brinker Capital prides itself on a first-rate client experience. To set themselves up for sustained success with clients in an increasingly digital-first and content-heavy environment, Brinker Capital turned to Seismic for its innovative sales and marketing enablement technology. With Seismic, the company's employees gained access to a single source for compliant content with current branding and messaging, and Brinker Capital had the ability to analyze how content was being used and who was viewing it. Brinker Capital has seen content views up 44 percent over two quarters in 2018, content usage up 211 percent, and send rates up 236 percent. Additionally, Brinker Capital streamlined marketing material clutter by eliminating low-usage content by seven percent.

"Brinker Capital is among the firms leading the financial services industry in the way they've innovated content automation and distribution through a powerful sales enablement program," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "The result is a first-rate, modern, and personalized experience for clients. It's exciting that we were able to partner with them to achieve this award, and I'm looking forward to the future with Brinker Capital."

Strong change management for key stakeholders was also critical for Brinker Capital. Training and an internal communication strategy were put in place to ensure employees and the company's leadership team understood the catalyst for implementing Seismic, and its value. After only a few months of using Seismic, Brinker Capital saw 77 percent employee adoption, and to-date, 100 percent of the sales team actively uses Seismic.

"Seismic's benefits have been felt throughout Brinker Capital," said Ali McCarthy, National Marketing Director at Brinker Capital. "Content creators can easily determine which pieces of content work and which can be removed, while employees spend less time searching for and updating content, and more time managing relationships. The result is a truly efficient and effective commercial engine."

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for more than 600 global enterprises including IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

About Brinker Capital

Brinker Capital is a privately-held investment management company with $20.9 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2018). For over 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc. is a registered investment advisor. Learn more at BrinkerCapital.com and twitter.com/BrinkerCapital.

