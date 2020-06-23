Seismic Growth Accelerating in EMEA; Company Adding New Offices in France and Germany to Augment Existing UK Presence

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic , the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has expanded its EMEA footprint with new offices in Paris, France and Düsseldorf, Germany to better localise its offerings in the region. The expansion comes in response to the success Seismic has seen thus far in EMEA, as well as the rapidly growing demand for its best-in-class solutions globally.

Since Seismic opened its London-based EMEA HQ in 2018, it has helped pave the way for significantly better sales enablement in the region. Seismic has more than doubled its customer base YoY in EMEA while simultaneously scaling its team in support of local customers. The new offices in France and Germany will further position Seismic to meet the needs of European enterprises who are ready to improve the way they engage with prospective customers throughout their journeys - thereby ultimately increasing win rates, shortening sales cycles, and improving revenues.

"Organisations around the world are increasingly seeing the need for modern approaches to sales enablement and marketing orchestration - including engaging with prospective customers in a highly compelling manner throughout their buyers' journeys," said Kevin O'Regan, vice president of EMEA sales at Seismic. "This is especially true in today's current business environment where organisations are having to adapt very quickly, and are also having to enable sellers to operate digitally rather than face-to-face. With our European expansion, Seismic is even better positioned to help organisations rapidly implement and drive success with the Seismic Storytelling Platform."

Local customers like SoftBank Robotics Europe and GEFA Fabritz GmbH have already experienced the benefits of Seismic's platform.

"Our sales force deals with a lot of technical and ever-changing information," said Sunny Chen, Strategic Marketing Director, SoftBank Robotics Europe. "It's critical that they collaborate closely with the marketing team so they always have access to the most updated marketing collateral to foster helpful and meaningful interactions with clients. Now that Seismic has local support in France, we can continue to make the best of use of their industry-leading platform to drive results."

To date, new customers have used Seismic to effectively launch their sales enablement and storytelling ecosystems to drive growth and deliver a more consistent and meaningful customer journey.

"For a long time, we've sought out a platform that would allow our sellers to leverage digital channels to effectively communicate and engage with customers and buyers seeking gardening and landscaping services," said Dipl.-Oec Thorsten A. Fabritz, Managing Director, GEFA Fabritz GmbH. "Seismic will be instrumental in helping us differentiate ourselves as the leader in our industry so we can continue to grow our German and European customer base and serve our dealers, partners, and other authorities."

