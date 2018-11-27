Seismic Named a Leader in Aragon Research's Globe™ for Sales Engagement Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, announced today that they have been named a "Leader" in Aragon Research's Globe™ for Sales Engagement Platforms for the third year in a row. The report, which analyzes 19 vendors, specifically highlights Seismic's growing international presence, new product capabilities such as HomePage, and acquisition of SAVO Group this past May.

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research's evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Sales engagement platforms, according to Aragon, offer "a targeted digital work hub for sales teams that improves productivity and streamlines customer journeys."

"Over the past three years, the sales enablement and sales engagement market has grown and shifted significantly. Throughout all the exciting changes in the industry as a whole, we are proud that Seismic has been recognized as a Leader in in the space by Aragon Research for now the third year in a row," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO at Seismic. "This type of consistency reflects Seismic's continued work to innovate our product to maintain its status as the industry standard, and our laser-focus on the success of our customers."

The report highlights multiple strengths of Seismic, including the company's strong content management and analytics functionality and the automated content assembly function LiveDocs® Technology, which, the report notes, "is putting pressure on others to replicate this functionality1."

Forrester Research also recently named Seismic a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Enablement Automation Platforms, Q3 2018, having received the top score in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories. For more information on major analyst reports on the sales enablement space, visit Seismic's Knowledge Center.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for more than 500 global enterprises including IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

About Aragon Research – a technology focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services. Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

