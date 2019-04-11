Seismic Named a Leader in Fifth Consecutive G2 Crowd Grid® Report for Sales Enablement

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, today announced its position in the Leader quadrant in G2 Crowd's Spring 2019 Grid Report for Sales Enablement. Seismic has been a Leader in five consecutive Sales Enablement Grid Reports by G2 Crowd and has also scored first in the overall G2 score for the fifth consecutive quarter. Seismic also scored highest (9.57 out of 10) among 44 companies evaluated in the G2 Crowd Spring 2019 Relationship Index for Sales Enablement, which measures ease of doing business, likely to recommend, quality of support and other factors. G2 Crowd is the world's leading business solutions review website.

"Being named a G2 Crowd Grid Report Leader five times in a row thanks to customer reviews is an incredible honor," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "Providing quality support and making it easy to do business with Seismic have always been top priorities for us, so it's really exciting to see those aspects of our customer relationships, among others, shine through in G2 Crowd's Spring 2019 reports."

For the Spring 2019 Grid Report for Sales Enablement, 97 percent of users rated Seismic with 4 or 5 stars, 94 percent of users believe Seismic is headed in the right direction, and 92 percent of users said they are likely to recommend Seismic. High customer satisfaction scores, in addition to its substantial market presence (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), secured Seismic its spot in the Leader quadrant. Seismic also received top honors from customers in the Spring 2019 Relationship Index for Sales Enablement, Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Enablement, and Enterprise Relationship Index for Sales Enablement.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

Seismic has received more than 200 G2 Crowd reviews, many of which contributed to Seismic's standing in G2 Crowd's Spring 2019 reports. Review highlights include:

"I've been very impressed with Seismic from not only a platform and functionality perspective for our sellers. But their support and services have been more than supportive if and when any issue arises…" – Daniel G., Product Marketing Analyst, Viewpoint

"Compared to the program we had previously used to put together Sales Packages, Client reviews, etc., the efficiency and flexibility are second to none. It is easy to use and the end results are ready within minutes." – Jason S., Sr. Client Relationship Manager, Manulife Financial

Seismic's high rankings within the G2 Crowd Spring 2019 reports follow other recognition by analysts, customers and the industry of late. Recent wins include:

"Being a sales enablement leader is something we've strived for since day one," continued Winter. "Recent recognition from not only customers, but also analysts and industry associations, shows how hard our team has worked on everything from product innovation to customer success. Ultimately, regardless of what sources buyers rely on for sales enablement advice, Seismic is recognized as the leader."

Learn more about what users have to say on G2 Crowd's Seismic review page here.

Learn why our customers love Seismic by visiting our customer stories page.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for more than 600 global enterprises including IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.



Follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jackman

Public Relations Manager, Seismic

sjackman@seismic.com

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

http://www.seismic.com

