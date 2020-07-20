Seismic Named a Leader in Sixth Consecutive G2 Grid® Report for Sales Enablement

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced its position as a market Leader in G2's Summer 2020 Grid® Report for Sales Enablement . This is the sixth consecutive year that Seismic has been recognized in the Leader Quadrant, competing against more than 60 other organizations. Additionally, Seismic was named the number one leader in the Summer 2020 Enterprise Grid® Report for Sales Enablement , receiving a 96 percent overall score from G2, calculated based on market presence and a satisfaction rating.

"We are excited to be named a leader in G2's Sales Enablement Grid throughout the Grid's history," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "At Seismic, we've continued to lead the industry in terms of product and services investments, and are thrilled to be recognized by our customers for the value they're receiving with our solutions. It is an honor to work with each and every one."

In the Summer 2020 Grid Report for Sales Enablement, 92 percent of users were likely to recommend Seismic, with nearly 90 percent of users finding it easy to use and 93 percent agreeing that it eased their ability to do business. These high satisfaction ratings and positive reviews secured Seismic's leadership positions. The company also received high honors in the Summer 2020 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Sales Enablement , Summer 2020 Momentum Grid® Report for Sales Enablement , Summer 2020 Relationship Index for Sales Enablement , and the Summer 2020 Enterprise Relationship Index for Sales Enablement , which evaluate Seismic's traction within the industry across businesses of different sizes and relationship-related user reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Seismic recently announced that it's expanding its operations in EMEA, and opened new offices in both Germany and France. The company's continued growth and global expansion is yet another testament to how well-suited Seismic is for businesses around the world, especially those that need to foster sales and marketing enablement at a global scale.

To date, Seismic has received more than 400 reviews on G2 and maintains 4.6 out of 5 stars. The company also recently earned recognition in four of G2's 2020 Best Software Awards, including:

To learn more about Seismic's use cases and customer success stories, please visit here .

