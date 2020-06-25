Seismic Named a Market Leader for 2nd Year in a Row in Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management SaaS And Software

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced its leadership position in Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management (SEM) SaaS And Software: The Top 15 Global Vendors 2020 . This is the second consecutive year Seismic has received this honour. Seismic was recognised for its growth strategy, due to the acquisition of content marketing platform Percolate in November 2019, for opening new offices in France and Germany, and for recently filling senior positions in APAC in response to market momentum. Seismic now has more than 900 global employees across 14 offices.

Research in Action evaluated 15 global SEM vendors on strategy and execution based on the survey results of 1,500 global business managers with budget responsibility (60 per cent of the weighting) and analyst opinions (40 per cent of the weighting). Based on survey responses, Seismic was also recognised for being both an SEM leader in customer satisfaction and with the highest Recommendation Index score. Ninety-six per cent of survey respondents, approximately 47 per cent of which were based in Europe, would recommend Seismic to peers.

"Seismic takes deep pride in its customer success organisation. Our customer success team makes up more than 250 of our employees globally," said Doug Winter, CEO and Cofounder, Seismic. "It's humbling that our customers have contributed to our leadership recognition in Research in Action's report and are willing to advocate for how Seismic has helped make their sales enablement program successful. We're obsessed with delivering value to our customers, and as we continue to grow globally, that will remain a pivotal component of our strategy."

In addition to ranking the world's best SEM vendors, Research in Action's report also evaluated SEM 2020 market trends. Close to half of the respondents (48 per cent) are planning to take on their first SEM project in the next one to three years, with the need to get better content to sales named as the leading driver of upcoming SEM investments. Results also noted the need to optimise the customer experience as a reason to prioritise SEM investments.

"In addition to being recognised in the report for its customer satisfaction and high Recommendation Index, Seismic received the highest possible score for the breadth and depth of its solution offering," said Peter O'Neill, research director at Research in Action. "Seismic has consistently been a preference for companies that want to enable sellers to deliver relevant stories and content throughout the buyer journey. With the recent acquisition of Percolate, Seismic has expanded on this notion by allowing companies' marketing teams to orchestrate the delivery of personalised content across both marketing and sales channels. This will help Seismic maintain its leadership position and continue to help companies improve the customer experience – something that's been proven important based on the results of our Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix."

Resources:

To read the full report, Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management (SEM) SaaS And Software: The Top 15 Global Vendors 2020, please visit Seismic's site here

To read other analyst reports from Forrester, Aragon Research, and more, in which Seismic was also featured for its sales enablement capabilities, please visit Seismic's Knowledge Center .

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading marketing and sales enablement solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM, American Express, and Quest Diagnostics have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About Research in Action GmbH

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.

Research In Action GmbH does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. The information contained in this research has been obtained from both enterprise as well as vendor sources believed to be reliable. Research In Action GmbH's research publications consist of the analysts' opinions and should not be considered as statements of fact. The opinions expressed are subject to change without further notice. Research In Action GmbH disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jackman

Public Relations, Seismic

[email protected]

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

http://www.seismic.com

