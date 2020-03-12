Seismic Named One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers 2020

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the enablement leader and world's most compelling storytelling platform, has been recognized in Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Startup Employers 2020. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than seven million data points to identify the top 500 startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Seismic's recognition by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer of 2020 follows a year of "best company" awards. This includes the San Diego Business Journal Best Places to Work, the San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces, the Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work, and more. Seismic was also recognized by Comparably, which is based on employee reviews, with a Best Company Culture honor in the "small-to-midsize U.S. companies" category.

"Seismic is only as good as its people – our employees, working closely with our customers, are truly what drive our success," said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-Founder, Seismic. "This recognition from Forbes, following recognition in the fall as a Forbes Cloud 100 company, reflects Seismic's commitment to company culture as well as its overall growth and industry leadership. I could not be prouder of everyone at Seismic and the way the team works together."

The Forbes Best Startup Employers 2020 award also spotlights Seismic's rapid company growth in the last 12 months. In November, Seismic acquired Percolate, extending its overall value proposition. Seismic also moved to a larger office in its headquarters city of San Diego, CA, and grew its footprint in EMEA and APAC with new offices and leadership in Germany, France, and Australia. Seismic has a global presence of more than 800 employees, including the industry's largest customer success and product development teams.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

