Seismic Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic , an apparel company whose signature line of Powered Clothing™ features discreet robotic muscles, proudly announces that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019. The annual list, released today, spotlights "businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture." Seismic earned the No. 8 standing in the global robotics category.

Seismic Seismic's activewear features discreet robotic muscles that lay over quad muscles, each hip, and the lower back, helping people with core strength and wellness.

Now in its eighth year, the award received the most competitive field of nominees in its history, according to Fast Company. More than three dozen editors, reporters and contributors assessed thousands of company applications and narrowed their selections to a prestigious Top 10 list of the Most Innovative Companies by sector, from advertising to wellness. The jury considered the impact each company offered in both their industry and culture at large.

Seismic is forging a new path for wearable robotics through activewear that is stylish, lightweight and comfortable, with low-profile, robotic muscle technology. Last September, Seismic unveiled its Spring 2019 apparel collection of Powered Clothing on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt , which is the world's largest technology startup conference. Designed to support core wellness, the garment augments human strength for the everyday consumer who wants to enhance core strength and posture. The bespoke suits have robotic components that provide up to 30 watts of power to each hip and the lower back to support daily activities — like sitting, standing, lifting, or carrying — and give people a physical advantage in their personal lives.

"We're honored to be recognized by the seasoned team at Fast Company," said Rich Mahoney, Seismic CEO and Co-founder. "Seismic opens up a new functionality to apparel – one powered by robotics – while maintaining our relationship with clothing in terms of comfort, aesthetic, and emotion. We see a future where simply getting dressed in the morning can dramatically improve people's lifestyles and expand what they are capable of accomplishing. I congratulate our world-class expert team at Seismic who have taken on an audacious mission to shape the future of clothing and am thrilled to receive this ranking from one of the leading publishers in business, design and innovation."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. The awards provide both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue is now available online and will be on newsstands beginning February 27.

For more information about Seismic, click here for a company fact sheet or click here for digital assets.

ABOUT SEISMIC

Seismic creates apparel integrated with discreet robotics. Its Powered Clothing™ augments human strength and gives mobility to muscles and joints. The company's first-of-its-kind suit is custom-fitted for each individual's anatomy and programmed to their lifestyle goals, enabling wearers to overcome limitations and achieve full physical potential. Seismic's technology was originally developed at SRI International for a DARPA-funded program. Based in Menlo Park, Calif., the company has assembled a team of experts in textile innovation, robotics, biomechanics, and artificial intelligence. Seismic has raised more than $22 million in equity financing from Global Brain Ventures, Horizons Ventures, Sinovation Ventures, Root Ventures, as well as multiple strategic investors.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Yang

310.779.2114

209807@email4pr.com

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

https://www.myseismic.com

