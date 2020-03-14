Seismic Resilience and Sustainability Expert Ali Sahabi to be Featured in Vme TV Network Interview on March 15

"The Jackeline Cacho TV Show will be sharing Ali Sahabi's personal story of business success and overcoming obstacles as one of inspiration for all immigrants here in the United States," says Jackeline Cacho, an international award-winning journalist, author, producer and host of the national TV Show. A two-time Emmy nominee, Cacho's show illustrates the legacy of the Immigrant community in the nation.

Vme TV, is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining.

"It is humbling to be highlighted and I hope my experiences may light a spark or provide an idea that will make a big difference for others," says Ali Sahabi, president of Optimum Group, a California real estate development company. Sahabi is also Chief Operating Officer of Optimum Seismic, Inc., one of California's leading earthquake retrofit firms.

"My work today focuses on building thriving communities and keeping them safe from the perils of earthquakes," Sahabi continues. "The coronavirus emergency underscores the importance of being prepared for major emergencies at all times."

"During the current coronavirus emergency, we are seeing the importance of being prepared with food, water and essentials. We also are experiencing disruption of events, gatherings, schools and business. Life is suddenly very different. Should a major earthquake hit we would experience all of this plus a weakened transportation system, broken supply chain, destroyed roads and buildings, injuries and more. It is important for all communities to be prepared and resilient," Sahabi concludes.

Sahabi has a long history of involvement in Latino community, education and employment opportunities locally and regionally such as the 11th annual Leadership Education & Advocacy Days at California State University San Bernardino and the Greater Huntington Park Latino Businesswoman Awards program.

Showing in major communities throughout the United States such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Phoenix, Vme TV is available in 15.5 million households in the United States distributed via on DIRECTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is designed to entertain, educate and inspire families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular television programs specially adapted for Hispanics.

Tune in at 10:30 a.m. Pacific / 1:30 p.m. Eastern for the JC Jackeline Cacho TV Show 0n Sunday, March 15 on Vme TV Network Direct TV 3015. All episodes may be seen by visiting YouTube Chanel Jackeline Cacho TV.

