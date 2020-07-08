Seismic Shift from New York to the Palm Beaches Signals Permanent Residency, Not Seasonal Vacation Homes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York exodus started with tax breaks. Fallout in the form of a steady migration to the Palm Beaches continues as COVID radically alters habits and lifestyles – from remote work to simplified living spaces and access to the outdoors. The C-Suite, now highly adapted to remote work, is following its top leadership, who already have secondary homes, back-office and sales operations in the area.* (See fact-checked sources below)

Great Gulf, international award-winning Canadian real estate developer, is building a unique property, LA CLARA luxury condominium residences and the timing of construction is spot on. Recently, LA CLARA fielded 44% of its inquiries from New Yorkers seeking a permanent residence in the Palm Beaches. These same individuals formerly considered the Palm Beaches a seasonal or vacation destination.

Discerning consumers demand more than lavish amenities. Great Gulf's proprietary research over the past two years demonstrates that these buyers are also seeking an environment in harmony with their own sense of being present and of wanting to lead more purposeful lives. It also indicated that the compounded distractions of life in New York and increasing taxes would continue to make it difficult to focus on a mindful life and future – paradigms that were percolating, pre-COVID 19.

LA CLARA, the only luxury waterfront condominium residences under construction in the area, incorporates the elements of the mindful living trend, as 'homes' become a 24/7 lifestyle experience for family and extended family.



Great Gulf secured world-renowned architect Siamak Hariri to design LA CLARA. Hariri's most notable masterpiece, the Bahá'í Temple of South America, reflects his respect for sacred spaces. This aesthetic is carried through in the design of LA CLARA where residences offer new, tangible lifestyle and neighbors share a vision that inspires equilibrium in daily living, and a place that balances owner privacy with a sense of community.

Hariri divides his attention equally between interior and exterior details, with spatial interiors flowing into the most expansive private balconies with unobstructed water views in the Palm Beaches. The broad waterfront horizons and sky are framed in 10 feet tall windows that inspire residents to look outward, then inward, to care harmoniously for the self, as well as for the land, the sky, and the sea surrounding them.

LA CLARA is on trend with luxury buyer preferences. Services of a resort with comforts of a home are in greater demand as people plan for a post-COVID lifestyle:

24/7 Concierge Service and Lifestyle Director

Tammy Fender Holistic Skin Care Concierge

Holistic Skin Care Concierge Onblonde Pet Spa Concierge

Concierge Virginia Philip Wine Academ y Wine Concierge

Wine Concierge Streamlined and sustainable design

Appreciation for pets, welcomed with the same enthusiasm as homeowners

Public spaces that feel intimate and private

Outdoor and Indoor expanses that embrace the sun, sky, and waters

Other amenities to support a landscape of wellness and balance include a spa, fitness center, massage rooms, sauna, outdoor lap pool, lounge with dining area, meditation garden, dog spa, wine cellar and tasting room, conference room and business center. (Amenities Video)



Sources for fact-checking:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/17/nyregion/nyc-rent-guidelines-board-freeze.html

https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/coronavirus-insane-exodus-nyc

https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-is-sending-luxury-rental-markets-on-a-rollercoaster-ride-11591287680

https://www.palmbeachpost.com/news/20200618/health-providers-navigate-pandemic-as-they-continue-palm-beach-county-expansion

https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/news/20200703/palm-beach-homes-mls-shows-more-houses-under-contract-than-ever-before

https://www.elliman.com/corporate-resources/market-reports



Madeline Zito, Senior Vice President, PR, Great Gulf

416 744 2222 C 647 938 1851

[email protected]



Media Contact:

Maribel Alvarez,

Altima Palm Beach

[email protected]

5613171101



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12829162



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Altima Palm Beach