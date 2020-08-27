Seismic Surpasses 100 Technology Integrations Available to Customers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced it has exceeded 100 technology integrations that provide customers with the sales enablement industry's largest partner ecosystem. Ranging from CRM and business intelligence to marketing automation and sales engagement, Seismic is purpose-built to work with any application to enhance customer experiences, increase platform engagement, and add value throughout a company's sales and marketing technology stack.

Seismic also recently launched updates to its Partner Program including tiered offerings based on level of investment and support partners provide to joint customers. The result has been a steady increase of mutually beneficial partner relationships and integrated solutions that support an enhanced customer experience.

"From the beginning, we've worked to ensure that Seismic integrates well with other solutions," said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-founder, Seismic. "We're delighted to reach this milestone of 100 integrations, including leading technologies across a variety of categories, and to provide Seismic customers with a range of options to meet their evolving needs."

Seismic's robust Partner Program supports more than 100 integrations and solutions across more than 50 different partners to maximize customers' technology investments and go-to-market success. Seismic has become intrinsic to sellers' and marketers' everyday workflow, optimizing every touchpoint in which a company interacts with its customers.

"It's really important for our sellers to have Seismic integrated everywhere that they currently work," said Jackie Retig, Global Field Enablement Manager, Sisense. "Whether that's in Slack, Outreach, Salesforce, or Gmail, we want the content to meet them where they already are. Because of Seismic's robust integration capabilities, our sellers can ultimately be more efficient."

The majority of Seismic customers take advantage of Seismic's integration capabilities. Technology partnerships that have contributed to the breadth and depth of Seismic's partner ecosystem include:

Customer Intelligence: Gong, Introhive

CRM: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, SugarCRM, Oracle, Pegasystems

Sales Readiness: Lessonly, Brainshark, MindTickle, Allego

Sales Engagement: SalesLoft, Outreach, Salesvue

Productivity: Office 365, GSuite, Microsoft Teams, Slack

Business Intelligence: Snowflake, Domo, Clari, Sisense

Marketing: Oracle Eloqua, Adobe Marketo, Adobe Marketing Cloud

Consulting Partners Expand Their Sales Enablement Service Offerings

Seismic has also seen a significant uptick in the number of consulting partners it has onboarded around the globe, all of which are helping customers drive more value from their sales enablement investment, as well as offering local language and in-country support. Seismic has recently added more than 20 consulting partners to its roster, including:

LeapPoint

Power Objects

Deloitte

Infosys

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling Platform™ delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM, American Express, and Quest Diagnostics have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling Platform™ integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

