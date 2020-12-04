Seismic Wins 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Sales Engagement

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic , the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has been named a winner of the 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Sales Engagement.

Seismic provides the most comprehensive solution on the market and delivers value to its customers through product innovation and strategic acquisitions. Most recently, Seismic announced new content analytics capabilities that unlock actionable content insights to drive business growth for marketing and sales teams. Earlier this year, Seismic launched Interactive Content , which gives customers access to rich, interactive content types to empower them in delivering high impact, personalized content at scale.

"Getting engagement today is harder than ever. Seismic's launch of its interactive content is a game changer in the sales enablement market," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research.

The Aragon award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Seismic was formally presented with the award, virtually, on December 3rd, 2020, at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

"We believe that this award reflects our sustained focus on innovation and delivering the highest impact solutions to our customers," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "Throughout our history, we've delivered numerous industry firsts including this year's release of Interactive Content, which fundamentally transforms how sellers are able to engage with customers. We're looking forward to continuing to rapidly innovate and deliver value to our customers."

Seismic continues to extend its category leadership in sales enablement and engagement. This recognition follows several recent milestones, including the company's Series F funding round and acquisition of social engagement platform Grapevine6, which resulted in a new integrated offering called Seismic LiveSocial . LiveSocial allows sales teams to leverage a wide variety of compliant, relevant content to engage with buyers across top social media platforms while tracking effectiveness.

This is the second consecutive year Seismic has earned Aragon's Innovation Award. Earlier this year, Seismic was named a "Leader" in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020, among other industry recognitions and third-party awards.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, please visit seismic.com .

