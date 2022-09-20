Seitan Market Size to Grow by USD 79.26 million, Enhanced Channels of Distribution to Drive Growth| Technavio

Sep 20, 2022, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seitan Market Research by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.3% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (conventional seitan and organic seitan) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE
PDF Sample Report
Vendor Insights
The seitan market is concentrated because of the presence of few regional and global vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is competitive owing to the presence of numerous vendors. The increasing competition among manufacturers may encourage them to reduce the prices of their products, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Biolab Srl
- IOOP bv
- Machandel bv
- Nestle SA
- PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC
- Primal Spirit Foods Inc.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Topas GmbH
- Upton Naturals
- VBites Foods Ltd.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key
news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now
Key Segment Analysis
The conventional seitan segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Conventional seitan has various health benefits, as it has low-fat content and lacks saturated fats. This helps in reducing the blood cholesterol level. Conventional seitan is ideal for bodybuilders and athletes owing to its high protein content, which helps in muscle growth. Therefore, it is a highly preferred substitute product for meat.
View FREE PDF Sample to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the seitan market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major markets in APAC. The various uses of seitan in different countries are expected to increase the overall consumption of seitan, which will drive the seitan market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each region, summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Drivers and Challenges
The enhanced channels of distribution are driving the market growth. Ready-to-eat food items are generally sold by large organized retailers. Seitan is available in various product sizes in major supermarkets and convenience stores The demand for supermarkets is increasing owing to the growth in population and the rising disposable income.
The adverse effects of highly processed food will challenge the growth of the market. Seitan is processed by rinsing starch from kneaded wheat flour dough. It is not recommended for gluten-intolerant and wheat-sensitive individuals as well as those with celiac disease and fatigue. Moreover, seitan does not contain the amino acids required by the body, as it is a saturated form of protein. Moreover, the high content of additives and fillers can lead to various health problems.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will
help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE
PDF Sample Report
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and learn more insights about this market report. Technavio can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Related Reports
Wagyu Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wagyu beef market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Camel Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The camel meat market share is expected to increase by USD 74.5 million from 2021 to 2026.
|
Seitan Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 79.26 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.3
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Biolab Srl, IOOP bv, Machandel bv, Nestle SA, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, Primal Spirit Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Topas GmbH, Upton Naturals, and VBites Foods Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Conventional seitan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional seitan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional seitan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional seitan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional seitan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Organic seitan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic seitan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic seitan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic seitan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic seitan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Biolab Srl
- Exhibit 89: Biolab Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Biolab Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Biolab Srl - Key offerings
- 10.4 IOOP bv
- Exhibit 92: IOOP bv - Overview
- Exhibit 93: IOOP bv - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: IOOP bv - Key offerings
- 10.5 Machandel bv
- Exhibit 95: Machandel bv - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Machandel bv - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Machandel bv - Key offerings
- 10.6 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 98: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC
- Exhibit 103: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Primal Spirit Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Primal Spirit Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Primal Spirit Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Primal Spirit Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 109: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Topas GmbH
- Exhibit 114: Topas GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Topas GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Topas GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Upton Naturals
- Exhibit 117: Upton Naturals - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Upton Naturals - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Upton Naturals - Key offerings
- 10.12 VBites Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: VBites Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: VBites Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: VBites Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article