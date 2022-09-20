Seitan Market Size to Grow by USD 79.26 million, Enhanced Channels of Distribution to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seitan Market Research by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.3% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (conventional seitan and organic seitan) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seitan Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The seitan market is concentrated because of the presence of few regional and global vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is competitive owing to the presence of numerous vendors. The increasing competition among manufacturers may encourage them to reduce the prices of their products, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Biolab Srl

IOOP bv

Machandel bv

Nestle SA

PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC

LLC Primal Spirit Foods Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Topas GmbH

Upton Naturals

VBites Foods Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis

The conventional seitan segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Conventional seitan has various health benefits, as it has low-fat content and lacks saturated fats. This helps in reducing the blood cholesterol level. Conventional seitan is ideal for bodybuilders and athletes owing to its high protein content, which helps in muscle growth. Therefore, it is a highly preferred substitute product for meat.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the seitan market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major markets in APAC. The various uses of seitan in different countries are expected to increase the overall consumption of seitan, which will drive the seitan market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The enhanced channels of distribution are driving the market growth. Ready-to-eat food items are generally sold by large organized retailers. Seitan is available in various product sizes in major supermarkets and convenience stores The demand for supermarkets is increasing owing to the growth in population and the rising disposable income.

The adverse effects of highly processed food will challenge the growth of the market. Seitan is processed by rinsing starch from kneaded wheat flour dough. It is not recommended for gluten-intolerant and wheat-sensitive individuals as well as those with celiac disease and fatigue. Moreover, seitan does not contain the amino acids required by the body, as it is a saturated form of protein. Moreover, the high content of additives and fillers can lead to various health problems.

Seitan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.26 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Biolab Srl, IOOP bv, Machandel bv, Nestle SA, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, Primal Spirit Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Topas GmbH, Upton Naturals, and VBites Foods Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

