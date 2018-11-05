Sejong dubbed "Happy City" receives world's first ISO certificate in respect of the Smart City Framework

Along with Lee Choon-hee, mayor of Sejong and Park Sang-woo, CEO at Korea Land & Housing Corporation (LH), Lee Won-jae, administrator of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction (NAACC) announced that Sejong was given the ISO smart city certification from BSI at the city hall ceremony on December 10.

Sejong was designated as a new administrative district that is part of a government-led project to secure a new growth-engine for the economy. In particular, the city has gained much attention as the government designated "5-1 Life Zone" in Sejong as a test bed for "the smart city" in January this year.

The pilot project for the smart city is one of the key elements for Korea's innovative growth platform. It aims to present an exemplary model that is to be followed by applying new technologies related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution from scratch without limitation.

BSI measured Sejong in 22 categories covering vision management, road mapping, a citizen-centric management service, high-end urban resource management, open platform efficiency, benefit realization and the like. Sejong was scored at higher than level III on average. The scale ranges from I to V: I (poor), II (in progress), III (mature), IV (advanced), and V (excellent).

To obtain the international accreditation, NAACC, Sejong, and LH have built a collaborative partnership and proactively prepared for the preliminary examination and site evaluation conducted by BSI.

After Sejong was named among Cambridge, Moscow, Melbourne and Dubai as one of the five pilot the smart cities worldwide, the three organizations -- NAACC, Sejong and LH -- have wrestled to pass the screening. To this end, they tracked down the requirements for the ISO certification and addressed relevant issues.

Lee Won-jae, administrator of the NAACC said, "Sejong, LH and NAACC have worked together and the result has been obtaining the world's first authorization for the smart city. I believe that it will also present a new model for cooperation between urban construction and the smart city project." He added, "We will make every effort to make Sejong a smart platform that spearheads the Fourth Industrial Revolution in collaboration with related agencies."

National Agency for Administrative City Construction

NAACC 11, Doum 6-ro, Sejong-si, Republic of Korea 339-01

TEL 82.44.200.3189 / FAX 82.44.200.3139

SOURCE National Agency for Administrative City Construction