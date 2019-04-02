Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux® and Selvol Premiol® up to $110/mT or €110/mT as shown in the chart below. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products.

The increase will take effect April 15th, 2019, or as contracts and agreements allow.