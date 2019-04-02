Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

News provided by

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Apr 01, 2019, 22:01 ET

DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux® and Selvol Premiol® up to $110/mT or €110/mT as shown in the chart below. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products.  

The increase will take effect April 15th, 2019, or as contracts and agreements allow.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals produces several lines of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers: 1) Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, the original polyvinyl alcohol products trusted in a variety of applications, 2) Selvol Ultalux, cosmetic grade polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers, 3) Selvol Ultiloc, unique polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers for specialty applications, and 4) Selvol Premiol, specialized polyvinyl alcohol products for the oilfield industry.
Region

Price Increase

US

Up to $110/mT

EMEA

Up to €110/mT

LA/MX

Up to $110/mT

Asia

Up to $110/mT

Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations.   Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives.  The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

CONTACT: Neha Verma, media@sekisui-sc.com

SOURCE Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

