SEKO Logistics Partners with Bringg to Offer New Age Digital Consumers Visibility and Control of Their Delivery Experience

Bringg's delivery orchestration solution enables real-time visibility, decision making, and efficiency for operational excellence

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform provider, and SEKO Logistics are scaling up and optimizing the delivery experience for today's digital consumers by offering control and visibility of one of the few remaining offline touch points in a consumer's purchasing process.

In today's competitive market, a positive delivery experience is considered to be the most crucial competitive advantage for companies. While highlighting that 77% of consumers want their purchases delivered right to their doorsteps, the latest Accenture Holiday Shopping Survey says 56% wouldn't buy from a store again if they were unsatisfied with their delivery experience.

Utilizing the Bringg platform, SEKO clients receive an SMS link to a self-service web app (no download required) which enables them to:

Track their deliveries in real time on a live map for full visibility into the status and location of their order, similar to tracking maps available on ride hailing apps

Communicate directly with the driver or support center to notify them of any specific requests or ask questions about a delivery

Receive dynamic, personalized alerts regarding the status of their order

Provide the necessary payment options and tips

Rate the delivery experience and provide feedback

Bringg will also enable SEKO to track, manage and optimize the facilitation of internal and contracted delivery fleets in real time, while the platform's intuitive Driver App enables dynamic delivery flows and mobile inventory management. By optimizing planned and on-demand orders concurrently, SEKO has the ability to sequence every route to meet each delivery's timing and service requirements, while improving drop density rates. Bringg also provides the capability to maximize vehicle capacity with 3D load planning and, during deliveries, keeps drivers and dispatchers on-task with real time alerts as exceptions occur.

By synchronizing data across SEKO's TMS, WMS, CRM and Commerce platforms, Bringg uses machine learning to model delivery flows. The solution accurately predicts timing for every stage of the pickup or delivery with real time tracking across the first, middle and last mile, recording those KPIs that matter most to clients.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Bringg because it is a proven delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform that fits soundly with our commitment to a frictionless delivery experience. It gives us the data intelligence and real time planning tools to solidify the future of our business, as well as provide us with the agility to adapt to today's evolving market needs. To us, it's a win/win. It is going to drive valuable productivity gains at a time of growth and our clients are going to love the visibility and control experience it gives them," said Brian Bourke, Chief Growth Officer at SEKO Logistics.

"Bringg's orchestration solution is the perfect fit for SEKO to achieve better decision making, efficiency and visibility during the delivery cycle," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "We help automate, orchestrate, manage, and measure end-to-end delivery operations that help ensure that the consumers' demand for a seamless delivery during a convenient time window are met. We are excited to work with SEKO to activate their delivery strategy efficiently and at scale."

For more information about Bringg, please visit www.bringg.com . For more information about SEKO, please www.sekologistics.com .

About Bringg

Bringg is the leading delivery orchestration solution provider, providing enterprises with the most efficient way to manage their complex delivery operations. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries are already gaining clear strategic value from Bringg's powerful SaaS platform which offers the real-time capabilities they need in order to achieve logistical excellence across their delivery ecosystem. Market-leading companies from the retail, grocery, restaurant, consumer goods, logistics and services industries trust Bringg's technology to help them streamline their logistical operations for peak efficiency, enable fully elastic logistics across multiple delivery models, and create perfect delivery experiences for their customers. By using our platform, they can establish successful cost-effective operations that balance the needs of all the participants in their delivery ecosystem – from management at headquarters, through the teams in the field, and all the way to the end-customers who are at the heart of the entire process.

About SEKO Logistics

We provide a suite of logistics services which enable you to use your supply chain as a competitive differentiator. As a customer centric organization, we are powered by the expertise of our people and our in-house-developed, best in class, configurable technology. It is this combination which gives SEKO its strength.

With over 120 offices in 40 countries worldwide, SEKO's unique shareholder management model enables you to benefit from our specific industry sector expertise, coupled with vital in-country knowledge and unparalleled service at the local level. This unique model provides you with:

Hands-on service and support

Personal relationships

Creative, configurable solutions

Responsiveness and reliability

Flexibility and consistency

We have a flat management structure, with just three layers between you and the CEO, making us 'fast on our feet' in delivering solutions that can meet your exact requirements. This lean and nimble structure increases our decision-making speed and gives us an ability to implement customized solutions which far exceed those of our competitors. For more information visit our website www.sekologistics.com

