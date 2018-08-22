Seldat Opens Two New Facilities in Canada

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seldat Inc., an industry leader in providing efficient, custom, cost-effective supply chain services and technology solutions, has announced the opening of two new warehouses in Canada – within the greater area of Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

With the creation of these facilities Seldat can provide faster services and response times throughout North America. The new locations provide distribution for multiple tenants and offer easier transit, vehicular, and pedestrian access. The Surrey facility – in the metro Vancouver area has 46,656 sq ft. The Milton warehouse – in the greater Toronto area – offers 106,846 sq. ft. for a total of over 150,000 sq ft. of new warehouse space in Canada.

"As Seldat continues to expand globally, a key initiative is to ensure we have the capacity and locations customers demand outside the US," said Aaron Huntt, SVP Operations, Seldat. "By opening these facilities in North America we can better meet the needs of our clients doing business throughout Canada and beyond."

With these additional distribution centers in Canada, Seldat can provide a Master Distribution Agreement to non-Canadian companies. This will result in significant cost savings because import duties are calculated on the FOB price from the factory, rather than the selling price.

Seldat's vision is: To be the global leader in technology-driven supply chain solutions. Opening two new facilities has expanded Seldat's current network, bringing it one step closer to achieving this important goal.

Seldat Distribution, Inc. provides innovative, scalable solutions, and services that help companies in every link of the global supply chain grow and prosper. Our mission is to empower businesses and consumers worldwide to find, buy, and sell anything – without the limitations of borders and logistics challenges. Headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Seldat employs more than 2,200 people across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, please visit www.seldatinc.com .

