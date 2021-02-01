Select Energy Services Announces Two Permian Recycling Facility Projects, Strategic Technology Investment And Preliminary Unaudited Results And Conference Call Schedule For The Fourth Quarter Of 2020

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of water management and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced the commencement of two new produced water recycling facility projects in the Permian Basin, a strategic investment in Deep Imaging Technologies, Inc. ("Deep Imaging"), a leading frac fluid tracking and imaging technology company, as well as preliminary fourth quarter 2020 financial results and conference call schedule.

John Schmitz, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with two leading E&P companies in the Permian Basin to provide full life-cycle produced water recycling solutions that we believe will both lower our customers' operating costs and reduce their environmental footprint. Responsibly managing water resources through our operations to help conserve fresh water and protect the environment drives the industry's continued progress towards sustainability goals. These projects further strengthen Select's position as the industry leader in total water management and chemical solutions.

"Additionally, we are continuing to innovate and find new ways to help our customers decrease their costs and improve their well performance," added Schmitz. "As part of this effort, we are pleased to announce a strategic investment in Deep Imaging, a leader in downhole frac fluid tracking and imaging. We believe it is critical to understand the interplay downhole of the water and chemical solutions we provide to our customers within the reservoir on a stage-by-stage basis. We think Deep Imaging's proprietary technology will enable us to continue to enhance the real-time visibility we can provide to our customers in the well completion and flow back process.

"We are very excited about these recent investments, and we continue to believe that additional opportunities lie ahead, particularly as we begin to see the benefits of continued momentum in the macro activity landscape. While we typically see a significant slowdown in activity in December, completion activity remained quite active, resulting in significant sequential revenue growth and incremental gross margins of approximately 40% quarter over quarter, supported by significant volume uplifts in our strategic infrastructure assets. So far, this momentum has carried over into the first quarter and we remain optimistic about our trajectory heading into the rest of 2021," concluded Schmitz.

Permian Basin Produced Water Recycling Facilities

Select was recently awarded two new produced water recycling facility contracts serving key customers in the Permian Basin. Once completed, these state-of-the-art facilities will allow Select to leverage its expertise in frac chemistry and fluid optimization to provide customers with a consistent water quality standard for use in completion activities. These investments will bring Select's total centralized produced water recycling capacity in the Permian Basin to approximately 250,000 barrels of water per day, which is supplemented by the Company's mobile recycling technologies and capabilities that are currently supporting nearly 150,000 barrels per day of active produced water recycling projects.

Select has commenced construction on the first facility, a new fixed infrastructure produced water recycling facility project serving the core of the Midland Basin in both Martin and Midland Counties, Texas. The Company expects to invest approximately $5 million in this facility, which should be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2021. This project is supported by a long-term contract with a leading, large independent operator in the Midland Basin for the purchase and delivery of recycled produced water. This facility will support the recycling of up to 50,000 barrels of water per day while providing 2 million barrels of recycled water storage capacity. Additional incremental capacity beyond the contracted volumes creates additional opportunity for growth with the contracted customer, as well as the opportunity to further commercialize the facility to support the needs of other operators in the area.

Select is also developing a centralized produced water recycling facility for a major integrated operator in Loving County, Texas in the Delaware Basin. This facility is designed to recycle up to 30,000 barrels of produced water per day and will be supported by 1 million barrels of adjacent recycled water storage capacity. Select expects this facility to also be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2021. This project supplements the Company's sizable existing footprint of water storage, distribution and recycling infrastructure in the Delaware Basin.

Investment in Frac Fluid Tracking and Imaging Technology Company

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Select made a strategic $3 million investment in Deep Imaging, a leading provider of proprietary frac fluid tracking and imaging technology to the onshore oil and gas industry. Deep Imaging utilizes patented technology to create electromagnetic fields across the lateral section of a wellbore, enabling operators to monitor subsurface frac fluid movement during hydraulic fracturing operations in real time. This technology allows for identification of potential issues that occur downhole. In doing so, operators can avoid fracturing unproductive stages that are impaired from frac hits, poor zonal isolation, or fault lines, while optimizing frac stage and well spacing. Select believes its investment in Deep Imaging provides a unique opportunity to enhance the Company's suite of full fluid life-cycle solutions.

Preliminary Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is estimated to be between $130.0 million and $135.0 million, compared to $101.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 is estimated to be between $19.0 million and $23.0 million as compared to a net loss of $36.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $8.5 million and $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to ($4.7) million in the third quarter of 2020. Please refer to "Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure). Revenue and gross margin improvements are expected across each of the Company's three operating segments, supported by stronger-than-anticipated activity levels over the course of the fourth quarter.

Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures and plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as the "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:







Three months ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



High

Low

2020



(unaudited) ($ in millions) Net loss

$ (19,000)

$ (23,000)

$ (36,260) Interest expense, net



500



600



789 Income tax benefit



(1,500)



(1,000)



(201) Depreciation and amortization



23,000



24,000



24,562 EBITDA



3,000



600



(11,110) Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries



2,500



3,000



1,400 Lease abandonment costs



1,750



2,000



672 Non-cash compensation expenses



1,600



1,750



2,242 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net



(100)



(100)



(13) Non-recurring transaction costs



1,000



1,500



527 Other non-recurring charges



250



(250)



1,622 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,000

$ 8,500

$ (4,660)

