Select Express & Logistics Provides Notice of a Data Breach

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Express & Logistics ("Select") provides notice of an incident that may affect the security of some information relating to certain individuals and businesses associated with Select, including current and former employees and business partners.

What Happened? On May 3, 2020, Select learned of suspicious activity impacting the operability of certain Select systems. Select immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of this activity. Working with third-party forensic investigators, Select determined that an unknown actor encrypted certain systems using malware, and also used malware to acquire a small number of files from Select's server. In addition, the investigation produced evidence of unauthorized access to a limited number of Select employee email accounts from February 7, 2020 to May 5, 2020. For some of these accounts, the investigation was unable to determine if any specific email or attachment was actually viewed. Select, therefore, undertook a review of the contents of the email accounts and acquired files that could have been impacted. Through this review, which was completed on July 8, 2020, it was determined personal and business information was present in the affected email accounts or the files that may have been acquired by the malware.

What Information Was Involved? The investigation determined that the following types of information may have been accessible within the impacted accounts or files that may have been acquired by the malware: name, Social Security number, driver's license / state identification number, bank / financial account information, credit / debit card information, date of birth, medical information, health insurance information, passport number, employer tax identification number, biometric data, billing / claims information, and electronic signature.

What is Select Doing? Select takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. Upon learning of this incident, Select moved quickly to investigate and respond, assess the security of relevant Select systems, and identify potentially affected individuals. As part of Select's ongoing commitment to the security of information, Select is also reviewing existing policies, procedures, and security measures. Select notified law enforcement of this event and is reporting this event to relevant state regulators.

Additionally, Select is providing potentially impacted individuals with complimentary access to identity monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration services.

What Can Impacted Individuals Do? Select encourages individuals to monitor their accounts and activate the complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services being offered. Please see the Privacy Safeguards section below for more information. Additional information can also be found on Select's website, https://www.selectexp.com. Individuals may call Select's call center at 1-844-954-2388 (toll free), Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time (excluding U.S. holidays) or write to Select at: 55 W 39th St, 15th floor, New York, NY 10018. Potentially affected individuals may also consider the information and resources outlined below.

Select encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to review account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals with credit reports are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report. The credit reporting agencies may be contacted as follows:

Experian TransUnion Equifax PO Box 9554 P.O. Box 160 PO Box 105788 Allen, TX 75013 Woodlyn, PA 19094 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 1-888-909-8872 1-800-685-1111 www.experian.com www.transunion.com www.equifax.com

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, 1-410-528-8662, www.oag.state.md.us.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf , or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001, 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000, www.ncdoj.gov. You can obtain information from the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission about preventing identity theft.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General can be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903; www.riag.ri.gov, 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are 6 Rhode Island residents impacted by this incident.

For New York residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; https://ag.ny.gov/.

