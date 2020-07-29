Select Justice Launches the Make a Difference Scholarship Program

Educating and empowering people every day, Select Justice is building a powerful community, helping women and their families who are fighting ovarian cancer. Select Justice believes access to reliable and accurate health information is something that every person deserves and should be able to find easily.

Select Justice is a proud partner of The Clearity Foundation and is pleased to launch the Make a Difference Scholarship during The Clearity Foundation Teal Women 2020 Celebration event. Select Justice supports The Clearity Foundation mission to improve the survival and quality of life of women with ovarian cancer.

Launching the Make a Difference Scholarship, Select Justice will be awarding $6,000 to selected individuals. The Make a Difference Scholarship supports the financial needs of women and those who have been impacted by ovarian cancer, helping them to further their education.

"Empowering women and families impacted by ovarian cancer is at the heart of Clearity's mission. Our experience supporting the ovarian cancer community shows that education is an important source of hope for those on a difficult journey. We applaud the launch of the Make a Difference Scholarship to support the educational ambitions of people impacted by ovarian cancer," states Hillary Theakston, Executive Director of The Clearity Foundation.

Applicants who have faced ovarian cancer at any point in their lives are eligible to apply as well as those who have a parent, sibling, immediate family member or close friend that has had ovarian cancer.

With research showing women using talcum powder can have an increased risk of ovarian cancer, many questions arise about the research and current actions taking place. The Select Justice blog is an educational resource for current news and articles. A recent article appearing in the New York Times states, Johnson & Johnson will be discontinuing the controversial Talcum Powder in the United States and Canada. In addition, over 16,000 women have filed lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson, claiming that the regular use of talcum powder causes ovarian cancer. Women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after using talcum powder, are still able to participate in this litigation to pursue compensation related to their medical claims.

Select Justice supports research and community programs to make an impact and provide the resources to help people make the right decisions for themselves and their families. Select Justice is not a legal firm. Select Justice is a resource for educating and connecting people with the proper and appropriate professionals they need.

Clearity is dedicated to improving survival and quality of life of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer by providing science-based treatment decision support and psychosocial counseling.

