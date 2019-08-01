Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues increased 5.0% to $1,361.4 million, compared to $1,296.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 3.6% to $124.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $120.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income was $60.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $60.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, net income included a pre-tax non-operating gain of $6.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.5% to $186.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $178.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.33 on a fully diluted basis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.35 for the same quarter, prior year. Excluding the non-operating gain and its related tax effects, adjusted earnings per common share was $0.31 on a fully diluted basis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues increased 5.4% to $2,686.0 million, compared to $2,549.2 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 3.2% to $236.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $229.2 million for the same period, prior year. Net income increased 8.4% to $113.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $104.5 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income included a pre-tax non-operating gain of $6.5 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $10.3 million, pre-tax non-operating gains of $6.9 million, and pre-tax U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% to $356.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $341.5 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.63 on a fully diluted basis for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.60 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.60 per diluted share for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, adjusted earnings per common share excludes the non-operating gain and its related tax effects. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, adjusted income per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt, non-operating gains, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and their related tax effects. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of income per common share to adjusted income per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2019, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 28 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,695 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 526 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At June 30, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, Select Medical began reporting the net operating revenues and expenses associated with employee leasing services provided to our non-consolidating subsidiaries as part of our other activities. Previously, these services were reflected in the financial results of our reportable segments. Under these employee leasing arrangements, actual labor costs are passed through to our non-consolidating subsidiaries, resulting in Select Medical's recognition of net operating revenues equal to the actual labor costs incurred. Prior year results presented herein have been changed to conform to the current presentation.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.2% to $461.1 million, compared to $442.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 5.6% to $64.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $60.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.9% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 13.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 1.3% to $918.7 million, compared to $907.1 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 2.6% to $137.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $133.7 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 14.7% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented in table VIII of this release.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.8% to $160.4 million, compared to $144.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 6.3% to $30.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $28.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 18.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 19.5% for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $6.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $2.1 million of start-up losses for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 9.3% to $314.9 million, compared to $288.1 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 1.4% to $55.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $55.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 17.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 19.1% for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to approximately $3.0 million for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented in table VIII of this release.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 3.1% to $261.9 million, compared to $253.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 1.5% to $42.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $41.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 16.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 16.5% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 2.1% to $508.8 million, compared to $498.1 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $71.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $72.5 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 14.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented in table VIII of this release.

Concentra Segment

The financial results for the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased to $413.5 million, compared to $412.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 4.8% to $76.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $72.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 18.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 17.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 5.3% to $809.8 million, compared to $768.9 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 9.2% to $142.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $130.4 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 17.0% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics for both the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented in table VIII of this release.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2019, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Holdings deems appropriate. Holdings funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under the Select revolving facility.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Holdings repurchased 902,313 shares at a cost of approximately $13.1 million, an average cost per share of $14.55, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through June 30, 2019, Holdings has repurchased 36,826,441 shares at a cost of approximately $327.9 million, or $8.90 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Issuance and Sale of Senior Notes

On August 1, 2019, Select Medical issued and sold $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due August 15, 2026. Select Medical intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the senior notes, together with a portion of the proceeds from the incremental term loan borrowings under its senior secured credit agreement (as described below), to redeem in full the $710 million 6.375% senior notes due 2021, to repay in full the outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility, and pay related fees and expenses associated with the financing.

Interest on the senior notes accrues at the rate of 6.250% per annum and is payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, commencing on February 15, 2020. The senior notes are senior unsecured obligations which are subordinated to all of our existing and future secured indebtedness, including the senior secured credit agreement. The senior notes rank equally in right of payment with all other existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness and senior in right of payment to all existing and future subordinated indebtedness. The senior notes are unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by each of Select Medical's direct or indirect existing and future domestic restricted subsidiaries, other than certain non-guarantor subsidiaries.

Select Medical may redeem some or all of the senior notes prior to August 15, 2022 by paying a "make-whole" premium. Select Medical may redeem some or all of the senior notes on or after August 15, 2022 at specified redemption prices. In addition, prior to August 15, 2022, Select Medical may redeem up to 40% of the principal amount of the senior notes with the net proceeds of certain equity offerings at a price of 106.250% plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any. Select Medical is obligated to offer to repurchase the senior notes at a price of 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, as a result of certain change of control events. These restrictions and prohibitions are subject to certain qualifications and exceptions.

The terms of the senior notes contains covenants that, among other things, limit Select Medical's ability and the ability of certain of its subsidiaries to (i) grant liens on its assets, (ii) make dividend payments, other distributions or other restricted payments, (iii) incur restrictions on the ability of its restricted subsidiaries to pay dividends or make other payments, (iv) enter into sale and leaseback transactions, (v) merge, consolidate, transfer or dispose of substantially all of their assets, (vi) incur additional indebtedness, (vii) make investments, (viii) sell assets, including capital stock of subsidiaries, (ix) use the proceeds from sales of assets, including capital stock of restricted subsidiaries, and (x) enter into transactions with affiliates. These covenants are subject to a number of exceptions, limitations and qualifications.

Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Agreement

On August 1, 2019, Select Medical entered into Amendment No. 3 to its senior secured credit agreement dated March 6, 2017. Among other things, the amendment (i) provided for an additional $500.0 million in term loans that, along with the existing term loan, have a maturity date of March 6, 2025, (ii) extended the maturity date of the revolving credit facility from March 6, 2022 to March 6, 2024, and (iii) increased the total net leverage ratio permitted under the senior secured credit agreement.

Business Outlook

Select Medical reaffirms its 2019 business outlook, provided most recently in its May 2, 2019 press release, for net operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and fully diluted earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated net operating revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. Select Medical continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $660.0 million to $700.0 million. Select Medical continues to expect fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.16. Select Medical expects adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.13. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the non-operating gain and its related tax effects. The above estimates do not include the effects of the financing transactions which closed on August 1, 2019.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 5489707. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com .

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, August 9, 2019. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 5489707. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com .

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

















2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 1,296,210



$ 1,361,364



5.0 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

1,094,731



1,150,150



5.1

General and administrative

29,194



31,339



7.3

Depreciation and amortization

51,724



54,993



6.3















Income from operations

120,561



124,882



3.6















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

4,785



7,394



54.5

Non-operating gain

6,478



—



N/M

Interest expense

(50,159)



(51,464)



2.6















Income before income taxes

81,665



80,812



(1.0)















Income tax expense

21,106



20,826



(1.3)















Net income

60,559



59,986



(0.9)















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

14,048



15,170



8.0















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 46,511



$ 44,816



(3.6) %













Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.35



$ 0.33







________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M — Not Meaningful

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 2,549,174



$ 2,685,995



5.4 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

2,160,544



2,282,242



5.6

General and administrative

60,976



60,016



(1.6)

Depreciation and amortization

98,495



107,131



8.8















Income from operations

229,159



236,606



3.2















Loss on early retirement of debt

(10,255)



—



N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

9,482



11,760



24.0

Non-operating gain

6,877



6,532



N/M

Interest expense

(97,322)



(102,275)



5.1















Income before income taxes

137,941



152,623



10.6















Income tax expense

33,400



39,293



17.6















Net income

104,541



113,330



8.4















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

24,291



27,680



14.0















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 80,250



$ 85,650



6.7 %













Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.60



$ 0.63







________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M — Not Meaningful

III. Earnings per Share For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:





Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019 Net income

$ 60,559



$ 59,986



$ 104,541



$ 113,330

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

14,048



15,170



24,291



27,680

Net income attributable to Select Medical

46,511



44,816



80,250



85,650

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

1,517



1,484



2,628



2,826

Net income attributable to common shares

$ 44,994



$ 43,332



$ 77,622



$ 82,824





The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:









Three Months Ended June 30,



2018



2019



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 44,994



129,924



$ 0.35





$ 43,332



130,562



$ 0.33

Participating securities

1,517



4,379



$ 0.35





1,484



4,471



$ 0.33

Total

$ 46,511













$ 44,816















Six Months Ended June 30,



2018



2019



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 77,622



129,871



$ 0.60





$ 82,824



130,711



$ 0.63

Participating securities

2,628



4,397



$ 0.60





2,826



4,460



$ 0.63

Total

$ 80,250













$ 85,650











____________________________________________________ (1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)













December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash

$ 175,178



$ 124,036

Accounts receivable

706,676



791,769

Other current assets

110,670



112,260

Total Current Assets

992,524



1,028,065

Operating lease right-of-use assets

—



971,385

Property and equipment, net

979,810



1,008,555

Goodwill

3,320,726



3,385,394

Identifiable intangible assets, net

437,693



419,335

Other assets

233,512



294,206

Total Assets

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,106,940

Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 661,321



$ 641,196

Current operating lease liabilities

—



202,484

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

43,865



9,012

Total Current Liabilities

705,186



852,692

Non-current operating lease liabilities

—



813,903

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,249,516



3,349,702

Non-current deferred tax liability

153,895



147,716

Other non-current liabilities

158,940



102,555

Total Liabilities

4,267,537



5,266,568

Redeemable non-controlling interests

780,488



844,422

Total equity

916,240



995,950

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,106,940



V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, unaudited)













2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 60,559



$ 59,986

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

6,466



3,276

Depreciation and amortization

51,724



54,993

Provision for bad debts

17



391

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(4,785)



(7,394)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

72



—

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(6,467)



(121)

Stock compensation expense

5,984



6,358

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

3,350



3,095

Deferred income taxes

(1,769)



(6,209)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

40,037



(11,121)

Other current assets

5,934



(1,713)

Other assets

(9,949)



(756)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

14,278



(8,149)

Income taxes

772



(1,484)

Net cash provided by operating activities

166,223



91,152

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(2,345)



(79,942)

Purchases of property and equipment

(42,031)



(40,212)

Investment in businesses

(1,537)



(24,649)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

5,981



123

Net cash used in investing activities

(39,932)



(144,680)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

100,000



275,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(195,000)



(240,000)

Payments on term loans

(2,875)



—

Borrowings of other debt

8,328



5,940

Principal payments on other debt

(5,612)



(6,525)

Repurchase of common stock

(767)



(13,620)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

882



459

Increase (decrease) in overdrafts

1,745



(3,874)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

2,926



14,863

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(14,572)



(2,494)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(104,945)



29,749











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

21,346



(23,779)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

119,683



147,815

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 141,029



$ 124,036

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 62,105



$ 60,710

Cash paid for taxes

22,104



28,523



VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, unaudited)













2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 104,541



$ 113,330

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

7,830



11,148

Depreciation and amortization

98,495



107,131

Provision for bad debts

102



1,958

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(9,482)



(11,760)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

484



—

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(6,980)



(6,354)

Stock compensation expense

10,911



12,613

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

6,486



6,326

Deferred income taxes

(1,691)



(6,290)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

(5,774)



(85,873)

Other current assets

(3,011)



(9,236)

Other assets

6,684



(939)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(4,255)



(15,486)

Income taxes

12,610



16,346

Net cash provided by operating activities

216,950



132,914

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(517,704)



(86,062)

Purchases of property and equipment

(81,648)



(89,285)

Investment in businesses

(3,291)



(52,257)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

6,672



125

Net cash used in investing activities

(595,971)



(227,479)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

265,000



635,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(345,000)



(460,000)

Proceeds from term loans

779,904



—

Payments on term loans

(5,750)



(132,685)

Revolving facility debt issuance costs

(1,333)



—

Borrowings of other debt

19,928



14,230

Principal payments on other debt

(11,521)



(12,680)

Repurchase of common stock

(889)



(13,620)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,620



459

Increase (decrease) in overdrafts

(6,171)



2,176

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

2,926



18,288

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(301,213)



(7,745)

Net cash provided by financing activities

397,501



43,423











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18,480



(51,142)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

122,549



175,178

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 141,029



$ 124,036

Supplemental Information







Cash paid for interest

$ 97,338



$ 97,909

Cash paid for taxes

22,480



29,241

Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks

238,000



—



VII. Key Statistics For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 (unaudited)

















2018(e)

2019

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

98



100





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 442,452



$ 461,143



4.2 % Number of patient days(b)

256,132



262,860



2.6 % Number of admissions(b)

9,121



9,172



0.6 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,710



$ 1,739



1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 60,725



$ 64,138



5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.7 %

13.9 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

26



28





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 144,779



$ 160,374



10.8 % Number of patient days(b)

77,415



86,525



11.8 % Number of admissions(b)

5,455



6,017



10.3 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,608



$ 1,635



1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 28,195



$ 29,968



6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.5 %

18.7 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,638



1,695





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 253,914



$ 261,891



3.1 % Number of visits(b)

2,144,655



2,203,505



2.7 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 103



$ 102



(1.0) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 41,947



$ 42,584



1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.5 %

16.3 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

527



526





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 412,823



$ 413,451



0.2 % Number of visits(b)

3,024,121



3,103,089



2.6 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 125



$ 121



(3.2) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 72,568



$ 76,087



4.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.6 %

18.4 %



