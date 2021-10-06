Select Medical Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals Ranked Among the Nation's Best Physical Rehab Centers by Newsweek

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that 16 of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals have been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of "America's Best Physical Rehab Centers."

"We are honored that so many of our rehabilitation hospitals, in partnership with joint venture healthcare systems, were recognized among the top places for post-acute care in their respective states by Newsweek," said Jeff Ruskan, president, inpatient rehabilitation division, Select Medical. "These rankings are testimony to the exceptional, high quality care and outcomes our patients and their families receive at our hospitals."

The state-by-state rankings, include:

Arizona

HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital - #4

California

California Rehabilitation Institute - #6

Florida

UF Health Rehab Hospital - #3

Georgia

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital - #1

Louisiana

Ochsner Rehabilitation Hospital - #3

Missouri

SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital ( Richmond Heights , Bridgeton and Lake Saint Louis ) – # 5

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital ( Avon , Beachwood and Edwin Shaw ) - #2

, and ) - #2 OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital - #5

TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital - #8

Pennsylvania

Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital - #7

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Dallas - #1

& White Institute for Rehabilitation - - #1 Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Frisco - #13

Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, examined the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and ranked them on quality of care, services, follow-up care, accommodations and amenities. More information about the ranking criteria and methodology can be found here.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,833 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

