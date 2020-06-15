Select Metro NY Area Dunkin' Restaurants Now Offering DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits as Summer Kicks Off

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits are now available at hundreds of participating Dunkin' locations throughout the Metro New York area*. The DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits come in a small version, featuring four plain donuts as well as a large version consisting of nine plain donuts. Each kit comes with Dunkin's iconic frosting along with colorful sprinkles for families to put their own spin on their Dunkin' favorites.

To find a Dunkin' restaurant in the Metro New York market offering the DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits, please visit DDNewYork.com. For a grab-and-go experience, guests can call ahead to place their order at participating restaurants.

"Donuts make everybody smile and our DIY kits have been a fun activity for families during the stay-at-home orders," says Cathy Chavenet, Field Marketing Director of the New York Region. "We're thrilled that our local franchisees have expanded the number of locations offering DIY Donut Kits to bring a bit of sweetness to even more families and children in our communities."

As the weather warms up, Dunkin' also has the perfect offer to kick off each week with the reintroduction of the $2 Medium Iced Coffee Mondays** for DD Perks® Members. Each Monday through July 6, DD Perks Members in the Metro New York area can enjoy Medium Iced Coffees with any of Dunkin's delicious flavor swirls and flavor shots.

The vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants throughout the Metro New York market remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience or through Grubhub with contact-free delivery.

*Participating shops include those in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield

** Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Offer valid 6/15/20, 6/22/20, 6/29/20, 7/6/20 on Medium Iced Coffee only for DD Perks members who pay with an enrolled DD Card, scan their loyalty ID at checkout, or order ahead on the Dunkin' app. AlmondMilk, OatMilk and Flavor Swirls may be an additional charge. Valid at participating Dunkin' locations in Metro New York.

