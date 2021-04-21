Select Wealth Advisers Selects Integrated Advisors Network

HENDERSON, Nev., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Advisors Network today announced the addition of Select Wealth Advisers to their Advisor Solutions Platform. The switch to Integrated furthers the trend of advisor teams pulling up stakes at more traditional Independent Broker/Dealers and Wall Street firms for greater flexibility in running their practices and the lure of independent ownership.

Mitchell D Horst

"We could not be happier with our partnership at Integrated. We are excited to see what the future looks like when two like-minded teams come together to benefit the most important relationship, the client," said Mitchell D. Horst, CEO of Select Wealth Advisers.

Select Wealth Advisers was founded with the goal of assisting clients in every aspect of their financial lives, striving to provide wealth design services and a highly personalized process specifically designed to aid clients in finding comfort, satisfaction, and confidence with their financial future. "It comes down to the age-old adage, investors do not care how much you know until they know how much you care," added Horst.

"Leveraging our platform allows advisors to own and operate their practice with the depth of expertise and resources available to much larger competitors," said Jason Inglis, President of Integrated. "This frees advisors to focus on what they want to focus on, whether it be their clients, investments, or scaling their business."

Select Wealth Advisers has already "This partnership has already led to our team opening a second location in Memphis, TN and hopefully more locations to come in the future," said Horst.

Integrated Advisors Network is an SEC-registered investment advisor that supports a network of more than 30 Independent Advisory Practices across 16 States. Network advisors share Integrated's economies of scale with compliance, technology, Integrated's premium service capabilities, and custodian relationships.

"We are very excited to have a quality group like Select Wealth Advisers see the value of our platform and choose to work with us," said Michael Young, COO of Integrated.

