Selective Insurance Celebrates Small Business Week with Resources to Help Small Businesses Thrive

"Helping owners protect their passion – the small businesses they've worked so hard to build – is our purpose," said Mike MacMullin, Vice President, Small Business, Selective. "During National Small Business Week and every week, Selective is committed to helping small businesses thrive with the coverage, tools, and resources needed to protect against risks and exposures. Since every business is different and the environment we live in is constantly changing, it's vital that owners work with their independent agents to regularly assess risks and review insurance policies to help prevent coverage gaps."

Together with independent agents, Selective builds unique insurance solutions that help protect the small businesses that are the foundations of communities across America. With Selective, small business owners can focus on growing the business they are passionate about while our local experts handle the rest.

To learn more about Selective insurance for small businesses, visit https://www.selective.com/for-businesses .

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

