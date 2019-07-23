Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, a subsidiary of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), announces the following officer appointments.

Shelly Gallagher, Vice President, Personal Lines Operations. Ms. Gallagher joined Selective in 2002 as an Associate Financial Analyst. She earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance and Economics, from Mars Hills College in North Carolina.

Valerie Sparks, Vice President, Underwriting in Selective's Southwest Region. Ms. Sparks joined Selective in 2007 as an underwriter in Selective's Mid-Atlantic Region. She holds the Associate in Commercial Underwriting and the Associate in Insurance Services designations.

Gaurav Puri, Assistant Vice President, Analytics Strategy. Mr. Puri joined Selective in February 2019. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Vice President, Business Insurance Product and Platform at Travelers Insurance. Mr. Puri earned his Master of Science in Computer and Information Science from Gannon University in Pennsylvania, and a bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from MCRP University in New Delhi, India.

Mattia Scharfstein, Assistant Vice President, Regulatory Management Services. Ms. Scharfstein joined Selective in 2009 as a Data Quality Analyst. Before that, she served as Manager, Quality Assurance and User Acceptance Testing for AIG. She is a member of the Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society Foundation, the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals and the New Jersey Compensation Rating and Inspection Bureau.

Tacia Thomas, Assistant Vice President, Excess and Surplus Operations. Ms. Thomas joined Selective as part of the E&S acquisition of MUSIC in 2011. Prior to that, she held accounting roles at Farmers Insurance Group. Ms. Thomas earned her bachelor's degree in Accountancy from Arizona State University. She also holds the Associate in Insurance Services designation and a Certificate in General Insurance.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.selective.com

