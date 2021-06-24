Selective Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, "Driving Sustainable Impact"

"Protecting and serving our customers has defined Selective for 95 years. Helping our employees reach their full potential, supporting the communities in which we live and work, and protecting the environment have defined us as a corporate citizen. I am incredibly proud of how we helped our customers, employees, distribution partners, and communities navigate the unprecedented challenges of the past two years, and positioned the company for the future," said John Marchioni, President and CEO.

"We have also made tremendous strides enhancing our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, and believe that a culture that celebrates diverse talent and different points of view empowers the innovation we need for our continued and growing success. By working hard to benefit all our stakeholders, we believe we will reward them with sustained superior financial and operating performance," continued Mr. Marchioni.

To view Selective's ESG Report, "Driving Sustainable Impact," please click here. Supplemental information about Selective's sustainability commitments can be found by visiting https://www.selective.com/about-selective/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune Best Work Places in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com or read our 2021 ESG Report.

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.selective.com

