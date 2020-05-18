Selective to Present at Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Financial Services Forum

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced today that executives John J. Marchioni, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Wilcox, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. (ET). Selective's presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available until June 21, 2020 on the company's website. For more information about Selective or the upcoming conference, please visit www.Selective.com.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.