Selective's College Competition Appoints Students To Run Virtual Insurance Agencies

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective's College Competition kicks off this week across eight colleges throughout the country and will run through February. The annual contest provides the opportunity for teams of students to gain valuable insurance career-building experience and networking opportunities with the guidance and mentorship of industry experts from Selective and independent insurance agencies.

"Selective's College Competition gives the next generation of insurance professionals the chance to experience and resolve real-world situations in a simulated learning environment," said Shadi Albert, Executive Vice President, Insurance Strategy and Business Development. "With the support and assistance of insurance professionals from Selective and independent insurance agencies, the students have the opportunity to gain insights and perspectives that will help them in the competition and in their future careers."

Teams of students from the following schools are participating in Selective's College Competition:

Appalachian State University

Ball State University

Illinois State University

Indiana State University

Middle Tennessee State University

St. Joseph's University

University Temple University

University of North Carolina - Charlotte

Selective's College Competition lets each team operate a simulated insurance agency and experience many of the associated responsibilities and obstacles. The Competition requires the students to leverage their education and experiences to make informed business decisions about building market share, developing products and services, growing profit, promoting their firm, and contending with competitors. Insurance experts from Selective and independent insurance agencies will mentor the teams to help them learn how to improve their performance. The annual Competition was expanded this year to include two new schools and six new independent insurance agents.

The following independent insurance agents are guiding and mentoring teams of students in Selective's College Championship:

Brian Blaston , Agency Principal, Hardenbergh Insurance Group

, Agency Principal, Hardenbergh Insurance Group Jeff Haney , President, Jessica Medlin , Vice President and Sam Thompson , Retired Agency Principal, ECM Solutions

, President, , Vice President and , Retired Agency Principal, ECM Solutions Neil T. Annas , CFO and Cameron Annas , CEO, Visionary, Granite Insurance

, CFO and , CEO, Visionary, Granite Insurance Michael Stansbury , Managing Partner, Elite Insurance Solutions

, Managing Partner, Elite Insurance Solutions Scott Johnson , Director of Purpose and Passion, The Healy Group

, Director of Purpose and Passion, The Healy Group George Daly , President, Personal Insurance and Tricia Pucek , CFO, The Horton Group

, President, Personal Insurance and , CFO, The Horton Group Tim Latimer , Agency Manager, The Barclay Group

About Selective's College Competition

Selective's College Competition is an annual event that brings together teams of college students from around the country who are Risk Management, Insurance, Business, or Finance majors. Teams are comprised of 4 to 6 students who are in their 3rd year or higher of college studies and maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA. Using PriSim's Agency ChallengeTM computerized business solution, the teams each run a simulated agency and compete in weekly challenges that help build their insurance acumen about insurance carriers, customer service, staffing, sales, and financial management. They are guided and mentored by insurance professionals at local independent insurance agencies and Selective, and have the opportunity to gain insights, learn from experts, and build a network for future career opportunities. The team with the best performance at the end of the competition is declared the winner.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2020. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

