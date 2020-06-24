SelectScience Article Ranks MOBILion's SLIM Third Among Six Top Technologies at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry Reboot Conference

CHADDS FORD, Pa., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems, Inc., a pioneer in new instrumentation for biomarker discovery, diagnostics and therapeutic development, today announced it was named in a recent SelectScience article as one of the six top technology news stories, presented at the prestigious American Society for Mass Spectrometry conference, ASMS Reboot 2020.

At the conference, manufacturers displayed their latest products in virtual booths and presented livestream webinars on the emerging applications of mass spectrometry across Life Sciences to Material Science and Environment to Earth Sciences.

During ASMS, MOBILion Systems showcased its first ion mobility separations product to the biopharma drug development and academic clinical research market, with data from its first beta users. SelectScience magazine ranked the company's innovation third in the top six technology news stories, the other companies recognized were Bruker, SCIEX, Thermo Scientific and Agilent.

"The ASMS organizers did a fantastic job pivoting to a virtual event while maintaining the essence of the annual conference by bringing together the top scientific and industry leaders from around the world to showcase the latest technological innovations, applications and workflows in mass spectrometry," stated Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems. "We are thrilled to have MOBILion recognized by SelectScience. As a pre-launch company, to be a top technology story in SelectScience speaks volumes of our beta user data, the early support shown by our users and the potential impact on the industry. We're humbled to be ranked along with giants in the industry, and we congratulate the other companies for their accomplishments as well."

MOBILion Systems' ion mobility separations technology is known as SLIM™, or Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation. SLIM technology efficiently separates, identifies and analyzes even the most challenging, clinically significant molecules that other instruments fail to detect. The MOBILion product can be integrated with LC-MS workflows to provide more robust analytical information, and for some applications, replace liquid chromatography to provide superior resolution, speed, ease of use and greater instrument uptime. For more information, contact Katie Spruance at [email protected]

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is enabling advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment by commercializing instruments that improve multi-omic disease, drug, and biomarker discovery. Enhancing the study of the complement to genomics provides a better understanding of disease and drug target mechanisms and paves the way for earlier disease detection, more accurate diagnostics, improved treatment options for individual patients, and reduced healthcare costs. MOBILion's instruments provide unprecedented speed and resolution, allowing rapid detection of clinically relevant molecules such as proteins, peptides, metabolites, glycans, lipids, etc., to accelerate biologic drug development and biomarker discovery. MOBILion's instruments process population-scale samples in days vs. years and detect molecules never before seen with existing instrumentation, providing researchers and clinicians with the ability to better predict, diagnose and treat disease. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor.

